Training camps are underway around the NFL, and that means it's full speed ahead (for now) in the lead-up to the 2020 season. With the entire preseason schedule wiped out as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will have more pressure than ever to analyze position battles and make key lineup decisions for the fall.

Fresh off a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers would appear not to be at too much of a disadvantage because of their 2019 success. But that would be underselling some of the vital competitions set to occur in their camp. Aaron Rodgers may believe he's destined to split with Green Bay down the road, but this is still his team in 2020, and a number of the Packers' biggest positional battles could have a big effect on his supporting cast in Matt LaFleur's second season running the ship.

Here are five of the most important ones to keep an eye on:

1. Wide receiver

Rodgers joined Packers fans this week by wondering aloud why Green Bay didn't capitalize on a deep receiver class in April, but we still might be understating the uncertainty here. Davante Adams is a borderline top-five talent when healthy, but there are two issues. For starters, Adams isn't always healthy; he's missed time in four of his six seasons, including seven games since 2017. That's not an overwhelming injury history, but it exacerbates the second issue: Green Bay has basically zero other proven WRs.

Allen Lazard may be a fun story for an ex-undrafted reserve, and he had some nice catches in a decent showing as an emergency fill-in in 2019, but he projects as more of a No. 3. His catch rate over the final seven games was a mediocre 58.8 percent, and even if you want to write that off to Rodgers misfires, it's a lot to expect him to produce as an every-week starter. With under-the-radar breakout candidate Devin Funchess opting out of the 2020 season, you're left with a bunch of hit-or-miss backups: Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a pool of undrafted rookies.

This might sound like a broken record if you've followed the team this offseason, but the Packers would really be wise to bolster this competition, especially now that Funchess is out of the picture, by exploring the trade market. Someone like Kenny Stills or Curtis Samuel would be a welcome addition to a bunch that lacks both pop and experience outside of Adams.

2. Tight end

You could pretty much pair this one with the receivers, because the entire pass-catching group is a question mark. (Which, again, is a pretty big deal when you've got Rodgers approaching his 40s and apparently nearing the close of his Green Bay window.) The difference is the TE group doesn't even have a Davante Adams. Nine-year vet Marcedes Lewis is penciled in as the starter, but the more likely scenario -- or at least the ideal one, for the Packers -- is 2019 third-rounder Jace Sternberger coming off an injury-riddled rookie year to steal the job. Jimmy Graham failed to live up to the hype during his tenure here, but now it's up to the crop of replacements to prove their own worth as red-zone targets for Rodgers.

3. Running back

Notice a theme here? Rodgers is still a top-tier quarterback, but there are lots of questions to be answered about his supporting cast. Admittedly, running back isn't as huge of an issue, in part because it's a passing league and in part because LaFleur is already committed -- and smart -- enough to make the ground game work with whomever is toting the rock the most. Still, Green Bay spent one of its first two draft picks this April on a player at this position, which means we should be in for a three-way fight for touches behind No. 12.

Aaron Jones is the clear-cut No. 1 after a 1,000-yard performance in 2019, but he's got incentive to retain as many carries as he can going into a contract year. His injury history is also a factor; Jones missed four games in each of his first two NFL seasons before playing 16 a year ago. Jamaal Williams, meanwhile, could face serious competition from second-rounder A.J. Dillon, whose physicality alone should tempt LaFleur to get him on the field. Could we be in for more of a San Francisco-style rotation? Either way, Dillon's ability to contribute right away could go a long way in defining LaFleur's strategy for this season.

4. Inside linebacker

Arguably the Packers' biggest non-move of the offseason was allowing Blake Martinez to test the market and then leave via free agency. You can debate whether Green Bay was right to balk at his price tag; the Giants are paying him $10 million per year through 2022. But you can't deny the consistent production he brought to the middle of Green Bay's defense, totaling more than 140 tackles in three straight seasons, not to mention eight sacks, an interception and a forced fumble over the last two.

The competition to fill Martinez's spot at ILB will mostly involve Christian Kirksey, the former Cleveland Browns standout, and 2018 third-rounder Oren Burks, who started four games as a rookie. Second-year reserve Ty Summers, who played all 16 games in 2019, is also in the mix at the position. The Packers have a chance to strike gold if Kirksey can somehow stay healthy, as the former Browns vet was also a tackle machine in his heyday. But chances are they'll also need a step up from some of the young guns.

5. Cornerback

The outside spots are set, with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King locked into starting jobs. It's the nickel spot that remains officially unfilled. Tramon Williams manned the role in 2019, but at 37, he's still sitting on the open market and probably won't be back unless things look really grim come September. This'll be an open battle between former second-rounder Josh Jackson, 2019 sixth-rounder Ka'dar Hollman and second-year man Chandon Sullivan, though Alexander and safety Darnell Savage are also capable of sliding into the slot.