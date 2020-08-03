Watch Now: Jamal Adams Says He Plans To Retire With Seahawks ( 2:22 )

Led by MVP candidate Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks won 11 games during the 2019 regular season, the franchise's highest total since 2014. Seattle continued to roll in the postseason, defeating the Eagles on the road before dropping a tightly contested game to the Packers in Green Bay.

Seattle has addressed the majority of its roster holes this offseason. In the draft, they added three players to a defense that finished just 22nd in scoring during the 2019 season. The Seahawks also selected a pair of tight ends while spending a third-round pick on LSU's Damien Lewis, one of the top-rated guards in the 2020 draft. Seattle also added to their stable of running backs when they spent a fourth-round pick on former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas. The Seahawks recently added another significant piece when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

With training camp officially here, we decided to project the Seahawks' five biggest training camp position battles, as Seattle continues to prepare for its season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

1. Weakside linebacker

Candidates: K.J. Wright vs. Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks are surely hoping that Brooks, the team's first-round pick, can quickly develop into a starter while complementing perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner. Despite dealing with an injury late in the 2019 season (that caused him to miss one game), Brooks was still able to record 108 tackles and 20 tackles for loss during his final season at Texas Tech.

While Brooks is currently projected as a Week 1 starter, that may mean that Wright, a 10-year veteran and 2017 Pro Bowler, could be moved over to strong side linebacker. Wright, a starter on Seattle's 2013 championship defense, is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. This won't happen, however, unless Seattle is convinced that Brooks is ready to be a starter when the Seahawks face Todd Gurley and the rest of the Falcons in Week 1.

Brooks' athleticism and experience at the college ranks may help him adjust to the NFL faster than most rookies. A four-year starter Texas Tech, Brooks turned in an impressive 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL combine.

2. Right guard

Candidates: Damien Lewis vs. Phil Haynes

The Seahawks made several changes to their offensive line this offseason. B.J. Finney, a former undrafted rookie who became a valuable member of Pittsburgh's offensive line over the past four seasons, is slated to be Seattle's new starting center after parting with former starter Justin Britt. The team will also have to identify a new starting right guard after releasing D.J. Fluker back in April.

Lewis, the 69th overall pick in the draft, was a two-year starter at right guard for LSU after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Community College. A Second-Team All-SEC performer last season, Lewis played a key role in the Tigers' run to the 2019 national championship. Haynes, a 2019 second-round pick out of Wake Forest, didn't play during the entire '19 regular season after undergoing a sports hernia surgery. He finally made his NFL debut during Seattle's victory over the Eagles in the wild-card round. Hayes should be considered the front-winner to win this battle, with Lewis steadily getting more playing time as the season progresses.

3. No. 3 Receiver

Candidates: Phillip Dorsett vs. David Moore (and Antonio Brown?)

While the team's top-two receiving spots appear to be solidified, there should be some spirited competition as it relates to filling the rest of the receiving spots on the roster. The leader in the clubhouse, as it relates to the team's future No. 3 receiver, is Dorsett, who inked a one-year deal with Seattle earlier this offseason. The 29th overall pick in the 2015, draft, Dorsett caught 124 passes and 11 touchdowns during his first five seasons. Last season, his third season with the Patriots, Dorsett caught a career high five touchdown passes while averaging 13.7 yards per catch.

Moore, a fourth-year veteran, should be considered Dorsett's biggest competition. A 6-foot, 215-pound wideout, Moore, Seattle's seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft, appeared in just one game as a rookie before receiving a career-high seven starts in 2018, catching 26 passes for 445 yards and five scores that season. Moore received just one start in 2019, catching 17 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while playing behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Another player to keep an eye on here is Antonio Brown, who received an eight-game suspension from the NFL late last week. Prior to the NFL's announcement, the Seahawks had reportedly had internal conversations about possibly signing Brown, a six-time Pro Bowler who worked out with Wilson earlier the summer.

4. Tight end

Candidates: Jacob Hollister vs. Luke Willson

Seattle, given their offensive scheme, may elect to have four tight ends on their roster when the 2020 season begins. At this point, there are three Seahawk tight ends that should be considered roster locks: veteran Greg Olsen, second-year man Will Dissly (assuming that he has fully recovered from last year's Achilles injury) and rookie Colby Parkinson. That leaves one possible opening here, with Hollister and Willson being the front-runner to grab this spot. A dark horse candidate is former LSU tight end, Stephen Sullivan, the Seahawks' final pick in this year's draft.

A fourth-round pick, Parkinson caught 87 passes and 12 touchdowns during his three seasons at Stanford. And while his blocking will have to improve at the next level, the 6-foot-7, 251-pound Parkinson's speed (he ran a 4.77 in the 40-yard dash at the combine) and versatility (the Cardinal often lined him up in the slot, using him more as a receiver than a tight end at times) will definitely be utilized by Wilson and the Seahawks in 2020.

Hollister, after spending his first two seasons with the Patriots, enjoyed a solid first season in Seattle in 2019, catching 41 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns while helping make up for the loss of Dissly. During his first start as a Seahawk, Hollister's two touchdown receptions helped Seattle edge the Buccaneers in Week 9, 40-34. The addition of Parkinson may hurt Hollister, however, as the Seahawks may want more of a blocking tight end to fill their final spot. That may open the door for Willson, an eight-year veteran who re-signed with Seattle during the offseason. Willson's experience within the Seahawks' offense (he was a part-time starter on the Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl championship team) may give him another advantage in this position battle.

5. Running back

Candidates: DeeJay Dallas vs. Travis Homer

Chris Carson (1,230 yards, seven touchdowns last season) and free agent signee Carlos Hyde should be considered the top two running backs on the depth chart. While Dallas (who averaged an impressive 5.8 yards per carry during his three years with the Hurricanes) should be considered the favorite to be the team's No. 3 running back, fans shouldn't sleep on Homer, who made an impact on special teams and when he was given opportunities to carry the ball late in the 2019 season. Homer, a 2019 sixth-round pick from Miami (Fl.), rushed for a season-high 62 yards on 10 carries in Seattle's regular season finale against the 49ers. He also caught all five of his targets for 30 yards, earning the praise of coach Pete Carroll.

"We totally expected that (type of performance) from him, and that's all he's ever done," Carroll said of Homer, who possesses a physical running style despite being just 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds. "He's never been anything but full speed. He's 1000% full speed every time he gets the ball in his hands or chases a punt or whatever he does in special teams. He's been really true to who he is."

Fellow running back Rashaad Penny, a former first-round pick who had just 150 carries during his first two seasons, appears likely to open the season on PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL.