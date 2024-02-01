All eight of this year's head-coaching jobs have been filled after the Washington Commanders reached a deal to hire Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Thursday. Quinn's move registers as a mild surprise, not only because Washington had initially appeared to be eyeing more of an up-and-coming offensive mind, but because of how many other big names the hire leaves without a job.

Speaking of which, here's an early look at some of the top potential 2025 candidates for head-coaching gigs, including some of the most recognizable names to recently roam the sidelines:

11. Al Harris, Cowboys assistant

The former Pro Bowl defensive back could follow Dan Quinn to Washington after four years as a vaunted secondary coach, during which he oversaw the instant stardom of players like DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. No matter where he lands, he figures to be due for an even bigger promotion, also boasting six years of experience under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs.

10. Frank Smith, Dolphins OC

He doesn't serve as Miami's primary play-caller, but as Mike McDaniel's right-hand man, he's helped produce one of the game's most explosive offenses in the NFL the last two years. Tua Tagovailoa's 2024 trajectory could dictate his next steps.

9. Brian Flores, Vikings DC

He didn't generate much, if any, interest as a head coach despite stellar work as Minnesota's defensive chief in 2023. There may be lingering concerns from his polarizing time with -- and after -- the Dolphins. But another big year with the Vikings would bolster his resume.

8. Shane Waldron, Bears OC

After four years as an offensive assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, he thrived as the Seattle Seahawks' OC from 2021-2023, getting career marks from Geno Smith. Now he could guide a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Chicago.

7. Aaron Glenn, Lions DC

Detroit's defense hasn't always been rock solid under his watch, but he's a widely respected leader -- an integral locker-room component of Dan Campbell's staff. It feels like a matter of time until the former New Orleans Saints assistant is in a top job.

6. Ejiro Evero, Panthers DC

He could still be on the move as Carolina rebuilds yet again, but everywhere he's gone, he's found positive results as a defensive mind, including with the Super Bowl-winning Rams and again with the Denver Broncos.

5. Pete Carroll, former Seahawks HC

He's technically still in Seattle as an advisor, but it's quite clear he'd be open to relocating for another crack at the sidelines. The career resume is certainly there, as is the passion for the game, but at 72, with a commitment to older-school offense, he projects more as a short-term hire for a team already built to contend.

4. Ben Johnson, Lions OC

He's drawn rave reviews after back-to-back seasons running Detroit's offense, only to return to Motown after successive dips into the head-coaching market. He's certainly maximized the talent at his disposal. The question is, if he's as selective as he appears to be, will the right opportunity present itself a year from now?

3. Bobby Slowik, Texans OC

While Johnson is the bigger name out of Detroit, Slowik has the benefit of hailing from the Kyle Shanahan tree, spending six years as a San Francisco 49ers assistant before his instant success as Houston's play-caller. If C.J. Stroud stays the course for the Texans, presumably with better weapons in 2024, Slowik stands to benefit the most.

2. Bill Belichick, former Patriots HC

There's probably some truth to the notion that Belichick's tight-fisted approach isn't nearly as compatible in today's NFL, especially after his personnel and staffing decisions accelerated New England's decline after Tom Brady's exit. But the resume is undeniable, and if he sits out 2024, he'll likely return to the interview circuit with an even clearer vision. Going on 72, he, like Carroll, figures to draw the most interest from a team that views itself as one step away from a title run.

1. Mike Vrabel, former Titans HC

Like his old mentor Belichick, Vrabel may have been impacted by an old-school approach to both leadership and team-building, building around the run game in Tennessee. But he often overachieved in six years atop a staff, and at 48, he's got plenty of gas in the tank. Like former fellow AFC South coach Doug Pederson after his successful but strenuous stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Vrabel is primed to take a year away from the game and return refreshed, ready to take another franchise in the right direction.