Jersey numbers don't win games on Sundays. But they sure make up a big part of the NFL conversation. They're inseparable from some of the game's biggest superstars. When Tom Brady dominated the quarterback position, he set unreachable standards for No. 12. When Lamar Jackson flies down the sidelines on a highlight-reel scramble, he justifies the countless purple No. 8s across Baltimore.

Which got us thinking: Which players best represent each of the available jersey numbers in the NFL today? Who has the honor of making Brady's old No. 12 look good in 2025? And are there any legitimate challengers for Jackson's No. 8? How about more obscure numbers, like No. 19 and No. 46 and No. 67? Or perpetually popular picks like No. 7?

We decided to comb through every single team, every single roster, every single jersey number, to identify the best players at each number going into the 2025 campaign. We started at 0 and worked our way, one by one, to 99, making the case for each player as the best representative for their respective jersey:

0 - Roquan Smith

You have to be a little unhinged to wear No. 0 and pull it off, and Smith fits the bill as the freakishly physical heart of the Ravens defense. It's very possible that Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, one of the top young cover men in the game, could overtake him here by next year.

1 - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 175 REC 127 REC YDs 1708 REC TD 17 FL 0 View Profile

Jalen Hurts just won Super Bowl MVP wearing No. 1, and he's certainly one of the game's most reliable crunch-time quarterbacks. But Chase is arguably the NFL's most explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. Only Justin Jefferson rivals him in sheer spectacle at the wide receiver spot.

2 - Patrick Surtain II

Surtain is arguably a top-five talent among the league's youngest stars, fresh off NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in Denver. So while he wears No. 2, he's currently No. 1 in the hearts of Mile High faithful.

3 - Derwin James

This digit is apparently reserved for gifted safeties, with Budda Baker and Jessie Bates III also rocking No. 3. James' name has arguably been a bit bigger than his production over the course of his career, but at his peak, he remains one of the NFL's most imposing athletes on his side of the ball.

4 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 64.7 YDs 1978 TD 11 INT 8 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

After nearly a decade of quarterbacking the Cowboys, Prescott may be more solid than special, but that counts for a lot at his position, as a face of the league. Younger weapons like James Cook and Zay Flowers have the tools to claim No. 4 for themselves, provided their roles keep growing.

5 - Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.0 YDs 3568 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

There are more established candidates here -- Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, Drake London and Jalen Ramsey among them. But let's be honest: No. 5 belongs to Daniels as long as he's even half as magical as he was during his unflappably dynamic debut. He's already the face of the Commanders.

6 - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 71.4 YDs 4500 TD 41 INT 16 YD/Att 7.89 View Profile

Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith wears No. 6 with underrated honor. But Mayfield's spunky arm and attitude is Reason No. 1 for the Buccaneers' ongoing NFC South reign. We aren't talking enough about him throwing 69 total touchdowns in his first two seasons with the team.

7 - Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 304 Yds 1456 TD 14 FL 0 View Profile

This looked like a lock for C.J. Stroud a year ago. And Harrison Butker has been near-automatic when it matters wearing No. 7 for the Chiefs. But Robinson's combo of burst and ruggedness has allowed him to mostly transcend Atlanta's mercurial staffing; he's a multipurpose warrior.

8 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 66.7 YDs 4172 TD 41 INT 4 YD/Att 8.8 View Profile

Aaron Rodgers is trying to redeem himself in this digit, which he also wore for two sad seasons with the Jets. Meanwhile, Jackson has no redeeming to do besides maybe finally dragging the Ravens to a title game. The repeat MVP remains a threat to break the game on any given snap.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson admits he still has one minor flaw in his game: Here's how he's trying to fix it John Breech

9 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 70.6 YDs 4918 TD 43 INT 9 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

This comes down to two pure pocket passers: Burrow and Matthew Stafford. The latter may be more synonymous with the number after 16 seasons slinging the rock, but in 2025, it's hard not to give the nod to the Bengals' gunslinger, who led the NFL in scoring strikes a year ago.

10 - Jordan Love

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 63.1 YDs 3389 TD 25 INT 11 YD/Att 7.97 View Profile

The youth movement continues here: Tyreek Hill has made No. 10 the digit of the "Cheetah" for a long while, and yet Love has enjoyed a mostly magnetic start to his career as the Packers' quarterback; in two years as a full-timer, his laser arm has already been to three playoff games.

11 - Micah Parsons

It's good Parsons and A.J. Brown are on good terms, because boy is it tough to pick between the two here. Brown's hulking presence has helped elevate the Eagles offense to two Super Bowl bids in the last three years, but Parsons has been one of the NFL's most relentless pass rushers since his debut.

12 - Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 106 REC 79 REC YDs 990 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Matthew Stafford's favorite target and one of the most bruising possession receivers in the game, Nacua wore No. 17 to start his career but switched into No. 12 to accommodate Davante Adams this offseason.

13 - Mike Evans

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 110 REC 74 REC YDs 1004 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Brock Purdy deserves more consideration here than many would give him, but how can you argue with consistency? Evans is aiming for his 12th straight 1,000-yard season rocking No. 13 this year.

14 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 141 REC 115 REC YDs 1263 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

This is a pick your poison of talented wideouts: DK Metcalf is the most physically freakish of the bunch, carrying No. 14 over from the Seahawks to the Steelers, and Chris Godwin is Mr. Reliable when healthy for the Buccaneers. But St. Brown is a high-volume machine in Motor City.

15 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.5 YDs 3928 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

Yeah, this isn't really a conversation. Mahomes and No. 15 are the new Tom Brady and No. 12.

16 - Jared Goff

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 72.4 YDs 4629 TD 37 INT 12 YD/Att 8.59 View Profile

A select few unstable Rams fans may have shredded their No. 16 jerseys upon Goff's skittish finish on the West Coast, but now the number is mostly celebrated in Detroit, where the former No. 1 overall draft pick has resurrected himself as the point guard for an all-star Lions attack.

17 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.6 YDs 3731 TD 28 INT 6 YD/Att 7.72 View Profile

Commanders fans like them some Terry McLaurin, but as with Mahomes, there really isn't much to debate when it comes to No. 17. It belongs to the guy who most often plays the NFL version of Superman.

18 - Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 154 REC 103 REC YDs 1533 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Jefferson's No. 18 is already akin to Randy Moss' No. 84 in Minnesota: a number so loaded with reliable big-play fireworks that it warms the hearts of those across the state's iciest landscapes.

19 - Marvin Mims

Marvin Mims DEN • WR • #19 TAR 52 REC 39 REC YDs 503 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

A tough number here, considering the next-best option is probably Adam Thielen, who's had a storied career but is also 34 and coming off an injury. Mims at least offers high-octane upside as an accomplished returner and growing deep threat in Denver, where Bo Nix could help unlock him further.

20 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 260 Yds 1079 TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Seahawks safety Julian Love is an underrated steady presence wearing this one, and Breece Hall may offer more upside with the Jets, but Pollard is a more proven speedster when healthy.

21 - Denzel Ward

Pick a talented corner, any talented corner; Devon Witherspoon and Paulson Adebo also wear No. 21. The Browns' Ward is the most prolific of the bunch, however, with multiple interceptions in each of his seven NFL seasons, plus a league-leading 19 pass breakups in 2024.

22 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 325 Yds 1921 TD 16 FL 1 View Profile

There's a case to be made that Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is the better long-term bet here. But Henry owns No. 22 as long as he keeps trucking and cruising past defenders at his age.

23 - Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 50 Yds 202 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Welcome to the Banged-Up All-Star Number, featuring new Ravens corner Jaire Alexander as the honorable mention. McCaffrey played just four games in 2024, but he's proven he can be a title-caliber all-purpose back when on the field. That's good enough to keep him as the representative for now.

24 - Derek Stingley Jr.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is another candidate here, but Stingley is on another level, recovering from early-career injuries to become a premier ball hawk for the Texans.

25 - Keisean Nixon

Nixon isn't necessarily a household name outside of Green Bay, but he's carved out a nice career since joining the Packers in 2022, going from explosive return specialist to full-time starting cornerback.

26 - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 345 Yds 2005 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs might be closer to claiming No. 26 than many think; that kid is nearly as electric and efficient for the Lions, and still growing. Barkley was otherworldly in his championship Eagles debut, though, making 2,000 yards look easy with one highlight-reel breakaway after another.

Why Saquon Barkley is using Tiger Woods as motivation to become first consecutive 2,000-yard rusher Bryan DeArdo

27 - Riq Woolen

The shutdown coverage skills of the Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell could soon vault him to this spot, but for now, Woolen gets the nod thanks to a three-year track record of quality corner play in Seattle.

28 - Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 303 Yds 1431 TD 11 FL 1 View Profile

Raise your hand if you knew Taylor cruised past 1,400 rushing yards in 2024. Maybe the Colts are just that forgettable lately. Regardless, he's been an old-school workhorse when healthy.

29 - Xavier McKinney

McKinney's No. 29 was more of a tease than a cause for constant celebration with the Giants, but it took just one year in Green Bay for the rangy safety to become a bona fide Packers ball hawk.

30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard CAR • RB • #30 Att 250 Yds 1195 TD 10 FL 3 View Profile

Bryce Young's No. 9 may be the most important number in the future of the Panthers offense, but Hubbard's No. 30 may well carry the load in 2025 after a breakout 1,100-yard rushing campaign.

31 - Antoine Winfield Jr.

This is a tough call between two playmaking safeties at No. 31. The Lions' Kerby Joseph has been splashier as of late, leading the NFL with nine picks in 2024, but Winfield is a tone-setter for Todd Bowles' Buccaneers defense when healthy, bringing instincts and physicality on the back end.

32 - Brian Branch

If Kerby Joseph is the pick artist of the Lions' safety tandem, then Branch is the do-it-all heartbeat, excelling as both a slot contributor and sideline-to-sideline hitter. Another safety to watch in these digits: Reed Blankenship, who seems to time his best plays for the brightest lights with the Eagles.

33 - Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 255 Yds 1138 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

Cooper DeJean is already an Eagles fan favorite after his splashy Super Bowl, and he may well own No. 33 after another full year roaming Philly's secondary. Jones still has elite burst at age 30, though, and could be even more productive now that Jordan Mason is set to share the backfield in Minnesota.

34 - Alex Anzalone

The long-locked linebacker was limited to 10 games in 2024, but he's been one of the quiet staples of the Dan Campbell era, bringing a relentless mindset to the Lions defense as a repeat captain.

35 - Jamel Dean

His hand in the Buccaneers' ugly 2024 pass defense prompted fans to anticipate a potential exit this offseason, but Dean's six-year resume as a Tampa Bay starter includes a Super Bowl championship.

36 - Jonathan Owens

Arguably best known for his marriage to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the veteran safety is going on Year 7 in the NFL thanks to a combination of defensive and special teams experience.

37 - Amani Hooker

The Titans haven't exactly been a recent beacon of hope, but Hooker quietly logged a career-high five interceptions to help lead an underrated defense in 2024. He could be due for a big deal.

38 - L'Jarius Sneed

Speaking of big deals, Sneed got one upon his acquisition from the Chiefs in 2024, only to miss all but five games due to injury in his Titans debut. Still, he's been an All-Pro cover man when upright.

39 - Henry To'oTo'o

This would have gone to Minkah Fitzpatrick had he not switched back to No. 29 upon his trade from the Steelers to the Dolphins. To'oTo'o quietly emerged as a tackling machine in the middle of DeMeco Ryans' Texans defense in 2024.

40 - Jaylon Jones

The Colts just paid big bucks for Charvarius Ward to headline their secondary, but Jones has quietly logged two straight solid seasons on the perimeter to start his career, breaking up 12 passes in 2024.

41 - Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara NO • RB • #41 Att 228 Yds 950 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Most running backs would try to get out of No. 41 as soon as possible. Instead, Kamara ran with it and made it his own. Yes, he's approaching 30 with an injury history. But few backs offer more open-field juice and pass catching ability even at this juncture of his career. He might carry the rebuilding Saints in 2025.

42 - Patrick Ricard

Fullbacks may be mostly irrelevant in today's NFL, but not in Baltimore, where Ricard helps clear lanes for both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. "Pancake Pat" is seeking his sixth Pro Bowl nod this year.

43 - Andrew Van Ginkel

Give it up for Van Ginkel, who just looks like he belongs in an old-school No. 43, fresh off an 11.5-sack breakout under Brian Flores. The towering frame and flowing locks also help him look like a literal Viking.

44 - Marlon Humphrey

Travon Walker is faring reasonably with the Jaguars in this number, and Zaire Franklin is a tenacious leader for the Colts defense wearing the same thing. Humphrey has been a top-shelf corner basically every other year in Baltimore, though, and hit a career-high six picks in 2024.

45 - E.J. Speed

No. 45 is begging for a linebacker to break out. Speed is the most accomplished after two 100-tackle campaigns with the Colts, though Ravens rookie Mike Green could be an instant pass-rushing hit.

46 - Jack Campbell

Two years into his career, Campbell is a "true MIKE linebacker," as Lions coach Dan Campbell called him, referring not only to the Iowa product's in-the-middle tackle skills but firm defensive leadership.

47 - Christian Benford

Freshly paid on a long-term deal, Benford is trying to make the high 40s look cool for cornerbacks, turning in back-to-back seasons with at least two picks, two forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups.

48 - Jahlani Tavai

He may or may not have a long-term future in New England after Mike Vrabel's takeover on the sidelines, but Tavai has at least stayed around the ball, eclipsing 100 tackles in back-to-back Patriots seasons.

49 - Tremaine Edmunds

The rangy Edmunds has now rocked No. 49 for seven seasons, and he's still just 27 at the middle of the Chicago Bears' feisty defense. In two years in the Windy City, he's up to five picks and 15 pass breakups.

50 - Vita Vea

Greg Rousseau is an underrated alternative here as a steady member of the Bills' front, but Vea is a powerhouse in Tampa Bay. At nearly 350 pounds, he still pushes pockets and envelops quarterbacks on the regular. The two-time Pro Bowler has collected 25 tackles for loss in his last three seasons alone.

51 - Will Anderson Jr.

The former No. 3 overall pick has quietly met expectations as a pocket pusher for DeMeco Ryans, clearing 40 quarterback hits across his first two seasons. Eagles center Cam Jurgens is probably worthy here, too.

52 - Creed Humphrey

Chargers veteran Khalil Mack has been all but ageless rocking No. 52 off the edge, now entering his 12th season as a wrecking ball. Yet Humphrey is the cornerstone of the Chiefs front that's helped pave the way to three Super Bowl appearances in the last three years. He's Patrick Mahomes' trustiest blocker.

53 - Zack Baun

This is a great number for linebackers, as evidenced by T.J. Edwards and Ernest Jones IV sharing the mark. Baun was an absolute monster in his 2024 breakout under Vic Fangio, hovering around the ball with serious physicality all the way to a Super Bowl title. His early-career low mileage may have helped.

54 - Fred Warner

He's been operating for a while now, entering Year 8 with the 49ers, but does anyone rival his instincts and playmaking tenacity at the position? The heavy hitter is also a model of durability for an otherwise oft-banged-up San Francisco contender, missing just one game over the course of his All-Pro career.

55 - Danielle Hunter

If Will Anderson is the future of the Texans' defensive line, then Hunter is the imposing face of the present. After nearly a decade of wearing No. 99 in Minnesota, he kept up his violent sack artistry in 2024.

56 - Demario Davis

The longtime linebacker is now 36, an elder statesmen of the Saints defense. That hasn't really slowed his production as a do-it-all starter. He's an annual lock for 100 tackles, multiple sacks and turnovers.

57 - Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw's No. 57 will be in new colors this year, with the former NFC champion exchanging 49ers threads for a Broncos uniform. Fully recovered from injury, he should only help intensify Denver's defense.

58 - Penei Sewell

The Lions may be known for their ultra-explosive playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but who powers the unit up front? That would chiefly be Sewell, a quick-footed stalwart at right tackle.

59 - Casey Kreiter

One of the few unquestioned vets of the Giants, the Pro Bowl long snapper earned a new deal this offseason after another reliable campaign as a special teams captain.

60 - Graham Glasgow

The Lions' enviable front took a hit this offseason with the retirement of center Frank Ragnow, but Glasgow should keep their interior well fortified; he arguably turned in some of his best work in 2024.

61 - John Michael Schmitz

This isn't an endorsement of Schmitz as a top-shelf center -- he's still got a ways to go trying to anchor Brian Daboll's offensive line -- so much as an admission that most elite blockers aren't wearing No. 61.

62 - Joe Thuney

The Chiefs saved money by dealing Thuney to the Bears this offseason, and Caleb Williams should benefit greatly, as the veteran interior man has excelled at multiple positions in the trenches.

Best- and worst-case scenarios for every NFL team in 2025: Chiefs back on top? Bears to end playoff drought? Cody Benjamin

63 - Chris Lindstrom

The Falcons raised some eyebrows when they committed $100 million to Lindstrom a few years ago, but since then, the Boston College product has only solidified himself as one of the NFL's best inside blockers.

64 - Tyler Linderbaum

Three seasons into his NFL career, Linderbaum certainly looks like the long-term anchor of the Ravens' line, showing improvement each year since arriving as a first-round pick out of Iowa.

65 - Lane Johnson

Of all the Eagles linemen represented here, Johnson is most synonymous with his number; he's worn it for more than a decade in Philadelphia, racking up five All-Pro nods and two Lombardi trophies.

66 - Connor McGovern

Not to be confused with the Connor McGovern who last played for the Jets, this guy just earned his first career Pro Bowl honor after seamlessly filling the shoes of Mitch Morse as Josh Allen's center.

67 - Luke Goedeke

The Buccaneers offensive line deserves more credit for aiding Baker Mayfield's rejuvenation, and Goedeke is a real part of that, overcoming a rough start at guard to become a much stabler right tackle.

68 - Jordan Mailata

Taylor Decker is arguably an equal at left tackle, helping keep the Lions on a roll, but Mailata's still refining himself at the spot coming off two Super Bowl bids in three years. His size (6-8, 365) is unteachable.

69 - Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce long served as the scrappy face of the Eagles' vaunted offensive line, but that mantle has since been unofficially passed to Dickerson, who brings both a physical and vocal edge in the trenches.

70 - Rashawn Slater

Fellow Chargers blocker Joe Alt, who's entering just his second NFL season, might be the superior tackle, but Slater has given Justin Herbert solid protection when healthy, hence long-term contract talks.

71 - Trent Williams

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has a chance to steal this for himself coming off an injury-riddled 2024, but Williams all but sets the standard at the position with his supersized athleticism in San Francisco. He may be aging going on 37, but the 49ers lean heavily upon his strength.

72 - Garett Bolles

Once a heavy subject of Broncos fan criticism, Bolles is now settled in as the savvy left tackle on a respected Denver front. He's the man most responsible for protecting young gunslinger Bo Nix.

73 - Dion Dawkins

Cowboys youngster Tyler Smith is a prime candidate to claim this spot as he keeps growing, but Dawkins is a prized blocker on his own, entrenching himself as Josh Allen's blind-side bodyguard.

74 - Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins' gift along the Packers' front isn't just reliable protection; it's elite versatility, as showcased in the former second-rounder playing literally every position along Green Bay's offensive line.

75 - Brian O'Neill

Orlando Brown Jr. is a bigger name at left tackle, and Joel Bitonio has at times drawn consideration as one of the NFL's top guards, but O'Neill has quietly and consistently held down the fort in Minnesota.

76 - Kaleb McGary

The Falcons possess a slew of young weapons on offense, but guys like Bijan Robinson and Drake London also benefit from the club's quarterbacks getting annual protection from McGary off the right side.

77 - Quinn Meinerz

He began as a solid, if unspectacular, center in Denver, only to take his game to a new level starting with Sean Payton's direction in 2023. Now Meinerz is considered one of the nastiest guards in the NFL.

78 - Tristan Wirfs

There might not be a better bookend blocker in the league. First Wirfs was an all-star right tackle for Tom Brady. Now he's an even sturdier left tackle for Baker Mayfield. It's no wonder both quarterbacks shined.

79 - Ronnie Stanley

Health is always the question with Stanley, as injuries have repeatedly robbed him of extended action. When he's upright, however, the Ravens typically enjoy some of the best blind-side blocking in the game.

80 - Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely BAL • TE • #80 TAR 58 REC 42 REC YDs 477 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Welcome to Tight End Alley on the numbers list. Likely has technically never been a full-time starter in Baltimore, but he's been a reliable secondary outlet for Lamar Jackson, with 11 scores since 2023.

81 - Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper NE • TE • #81 TAR 59 REC 45 REC YDs 476 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Not exactly a spicy pick for a number once graced by Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens, but Hooper has hung around the NFL for a decade thanks to solid pass catching as a journeyman tight end.

82 - Jaylin Noel

The pickings are so slim here that we're handing you our first rookie of the entire rundown; Noel's short-area burst could make him an instant favorite of C.J. Stroud in Houston, giving Texans a No. 82 to support.

83 - Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson NO • TE • #83 TAR 66 REC 50 REC YDs 548 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Even with the Saints battling quarterback injuries and struggles, Johnson has managed to produce solid marks as a pass catcher in New Orleans, clearing 500 yards in two different seasons as a starter.

84 - Colston Loveland

Like Jaylin Noel with No. 82, Loveland benefits from such a thin crop of weapons wearing his number; the Patriots' Kendrick Bourne is the top alternative. The rookie could be a candidate for a prolific debut in Chicago, however, after head coach Ben Johnson got quick results from Sam LaPorta in Detroit.

85 - George Kittle

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 94 REC 78 REC YDs 1106 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Kittle has been fighting through bumps and bruises for basically the last half-decade, but that hasn't slowed his impact as a downfield winner; he's cleared 1,000 yards in back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons.

86 - Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz WAS • TE • #86 TAR 91 REC 66 REC YDs 654 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid seemed like a real candidate to steal this one by catching passes from Josh Allen, but Ertz has actually been steadier, even going on 35. He's up over 1,100 career receptions.

87 - Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 133 REC 97 REC YDs 823 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Would it be crazy to pass the honor of representing No. 87 to a younger, spryer tight end like Sam LaPorta or T.J. Hockenson? Probably not, to be honest. But let's face it: As long as Kelce is suiting up for the Chiefs, people are going to be paying attention; that means fans and opposing defenses.

Aaron Rodgers alludes to retirement after 2025: Travis Kelce among 10 stars who could also be in final season Tyler Sullivan

88 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 152 REC 101 REC YDs 1194 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Lamb chose No. 88 to pay respect to previous Cowboys greats like Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and Drew Pearson. He deserves added respect for going the old-school route in an era where most wideouts want a number in the teens. Better yet, he's lived up to his choice as a bona fide No. 1 in Dallas.

89 - Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 153 REC 112 REC YDs 1194 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Mostly associated with Ravens tight end Mark Andrews not long ago, No. 89 now belongs squarely to Bowers, who broke a rookie record with 112 catches in his effortlessly elite Las Vegas Raiders debut.

90 - T.J. Watt

Much like Watt's brother, JJ, once owned No. 99 as a Texans force, T.J. now reigns supreme with No. 90, setting the standard for strip-sacks as the undying pressure artist of Mike Tomlin's Steelers defense.

91 - Trey Hendrickson

The real question here is whether Hendrickson will continue to wear No. 91 in Cincinnati; the reigning sack champion is embroiled in an increasingly personal contract dispute with Bengals brass. His pass-rush production (57 sacks in four years with the team) certainly signals for a pay raise.

92 - Nnamdi Madubuike

His 2023 breakout at the heart of the Ravens' defensive front wasn't an anomaly, as he still managed 11 tackles for loss after cashing in with a lucrative extension last offseason.

93 - D.J. Jones

Is it wrong not to list Calais Campbell here, considering he's practically ageless in the trenches, entering Year 18 on a reunion tour with the Cardinals? We just don't want to undersell Jones, who's quietly helped anchor dominant defenses for two different teams -- first in San Francisco, and now in Denver.

94 - Christian Wilkins

Daron Payne and Cameron Jordan are other notable names on the defensive front, but Wilkins is primed to rebound after an injury-shortened Raiders debut. He could feast under new coach Pete Carroll.

95 - Myles Garrett

This is a rare spot where two future Hall of Famers deserve equal billing, with Chiefs lineman Chris Jones sharing No. 95. Jones remains a master at threatening the quarterback on the inside, but Garrett is an alien off the edge, eyeing his fifth straight season with at least 14 sacks in 2025.

96 - Carl Granderson

His not-so-gaudy pass rushing marks might be a partial indictment of the Saints' interior D-line. Still, Granderson has rounded into a solid starter of late and could be primed for more under Brandon Staley.

97 - Nick Bosa

There are no shortage of options here between linemen both young (Aidan Hutchinson), experienced (Dexter Lawrence) and particularly seasoned (Cameron Heyward). Bosa has enjoyed the greatest peaks when healthy, however, putting on a pass-rushing clinic for several Super Bowl bids in San Francisco.

98 - Maxx Crosby

We've got some real nasty trench warriors rocking this one, including ascendant Eagles star Jalen Carter and Titans big man Jeffery Simmons. But how can it not go to Crosby? He missed extensive time in 2024 but still has 59.5 career sacks in six years as the ferocious face of the Las Vegas Raiders' front.

99 - Leonard Williams

Once definitively owned by Aaron Donald, the No. 99 is now subject to a two-man battle between Williams and Zach Allen, two beefy interior defenders who disrupt pockets for the Seahawks and Broncos, respectively. Williams is the more experienced of the two, as he's been scrapping since 2015.