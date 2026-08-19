They say age is just a number, but the 30-year-old threshold is a significant mile marker in the NFL. For most, this is when Father Time begins creeping toward the front door and raises his fist, ready to knock. Of course, players can still perform at an elite level and play well into their 30s, but extending your career beyond this age is typically reserved only for those who are truly special. It's that small pool of players who we'll be highlighting here as we roll through the top 30 players in the NFL who are age 30 or older.

Before we get started, let's establish the biggest rule of them all.

Age cutoff: Players who are 30 or older when the 2026 regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, are eligible for this list.

Simple enough? Good. Let's get into it.

Note: Players' listed ages are their ages at the start of the 2026 regular season.

30. Mike Evans

Age: 33

Evans' prolific tenure with the Buccaneers came to an end this offseason as the future Hall of Fame receiver signed a three-year deal with the 49ers in free agency. While Evans is getting up there in age and has dealt with his fair share of injuries, he's still a force to be reckoned with when he's on the field. He was limited to eight games last season due to injuries, which helped snap his streak of 11 straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards (tied for the NFL record). He may not be the set-and-forget 1,000-yard receiver like he was for the bulk of his career, but Evans will be a welcome addition to a 49ers receiver room that desperately needs someone with his ceiling. If he stays healthy -- and that's a big if -- he should flourish in Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense.

29. Courtland Sutton

Age: 30

Sutton is one of the more underrated wideouts that we have in the NFL. The Broncos pass catcher is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he topped 1,000 receiving yards and at least seven receiving touchdowns. In 2025, he was named to the Pro Bowl for just the second time in his career after leading the Broncos in every meaningful receiving category, including 124 targets. Jaylen Waddle's arrival at Mile High this offseason may eat into Sutton's target share a bit. Still, there's an argument that he'll get more quality targets with opposing secondaries now needing to slow down multiple top receiving weapons, setting up another strong season.

28. Kevin Byard

Age: 33

Kevin Byard has long been considered one of the NFL's top safeties, and the 33-year-old continues to play at an elite level. He was named first-team All-Pro for the third time in his career last season, as well as his third Pro Bowl nod. As a member of the Bears, Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions. After signing with the Patriots this offseason, the veteran reunites with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel, who coached him for the bulk of his career with the Titans. That includes two of his three first-team All-Pro seasons, so Byard's play should hold up and elevate an already strong New England secondary.

27. Budda Baker

Age: 30

Baker has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven seasons, leading up to 2026. Over that stretch, he's been named to an All-Pro team three times, including a second-team nod in 2024. Baker is routinely one of the top tacklers in the NFL, and posted 120 in 2025 to go along with a half-sack, five pass breakups, and an interception. He's been sort of a hybrid safety/linebacker throughout his career, making him one of the more unique talents and strong against the run.

26. Vita Vea

Age: 31

Vita Vea's time in Tampa may be nearing its end as the star defensive tackle has requested a trade. Wherever he plays in 2026, the 31-year-old brings with him an enormous presence on the interior. The two-time Pro Bowler has the eighth-most sacks (27.5) by a defensive tackle over the last five seasons, which includes 4.5 sacks from the 2025 season. Vea also just notched 51 pressures last year, which were the second-most of his career, so there is still top-tier play left in his tank.

25. Travis Kelce

Age: 36

Kelce's days as the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in the NFL may be over, but the Chiefs superstar still needs to be accounted for by opposing defenses and remains the security blanket for Patrick Mahomes. After mulling retirement this offseason, Kelce is back for his 14th (and final?) season. Yes, his 50.1 receiving yards per game were a career low, but the entire Chiefs offense endured a down year. If Mahomes bounces back from his ACL tear and K.C. gets something out of its receivers, plus a more stable ground attack with Kenneth Walker III in-house, things should open back up for Kelce. The future Hall of Famer is just 45 yards shy of passing Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end all time, so that's a storyline to follow early in the year.

24. Davante Adams

Age: 33

Adams' first season in Los Angeles saw him return to being one of the most feared red zone weapons in the NFL. For the third time in his career, Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14) while playing in just 14 games for the Rams over the regular season. Nine of Adams's touchdowns came inside the 5-yard line in 2025, which set a new NFL record. While his touchdown output was prolific, his receiving yard totals did slip a bit, as his 789 yards were the third-lowest of his career and snapped a five-season streak of recording at least 1,000 yards. Still, he's a nightmare matchup at or around the goal line.

23. Baker Mayfield

Age: 31

Mayfield has enjoyed a career resurrection in Tampa over the last three seasons, but the former No. 1 overall pick will need to prove himself again in 2026. He's entering the final year of his contract, and he and the Bucs have stopped negotiations after the two sides were unable to reach a deal on an extension. Mayfield was a legitimate MVP candidate out of the gate last season, leading Tampa Bay to a 5-1 record and averaging a 108.5 passer rating over that stretch. However, injuries derailed the final 11 games of the year, his numbers dropped significantly, and the Buccaneers missed the playoffs. When healthy, he's been a playoff-caliber quarterback, and he'll need to reestablish that to get a sizable deal from the Bucs (or someone else) next offseason.

22. Dion Dawkins

Age: 32

Dawkins has been a mainstay along Buffalo's offensive line ever since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Temple. He's currently on a five-season streak of being named to the Pro Bowl, proving to be an elite figure on the blindside of Josh Allen. He did allow six sacks last season (tied for the second-most of his career), but Dawkins is still a trusted anchor to a solid offensive line for the Bills.

21. Trey Hendrickson

Age: 31

Hendrickson was limited to seven games last season due to a hip injury, which does raise some concern about how he'll perform heading into 2026. That said, when right, he's one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL, posting back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024. Baltimore signed him to a four-year, $112 million deal this offseason, so the Ravens believe he'll be able to rebound from the injury nicely. Hendrickson has the third-most sacks in the NFL since 2020 (74.5), only looking up to Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.

20. Leonard Williams

Age: 32

Williams is coming off a 2025 season where the former top-10 pick hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career. Not only did the defensive tackle add a Super Bowl championship to his résumé, but he tacked on the third Pro Bowl nomination of his career and was selected to his first All-Pro team (second team). Over the regular season, Williams tallied seven sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and 58 pressures (second-most of his career). His presence on Seattle's defensive line was a key factor in their Super Bowl LX win.

19. Chris Jones

Age: 32

Kansas City's championship core may be aging, but there is still elite play left in them, and that includes Jones. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven seasons. This comes after a 2025 season where he led all defensive tackles with 25 quarterback hits. He was also second in tackles for loss (12) and pressures (63), while tied for the third-most sacks (7).

18. Jared Goff

Age: 31

The Lions are coming off a 9-8 season where they were on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and while the offense did take a step back after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Goff still put up strong numbers. He was second in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, third in passer rating, and had just eight interceptions. Over the last four seasons (since 2022), no quarterback has thrown for more yards or touchdowns than Goff.

17. Derwin James

Age: 30

Anything you need done at the safety position, Derwin James can do it. He remains one of the central pieces of a Chargers defense that has been one of the best in the NFL over the last two seasons. In that time (2024-2025), they're top five in the league in points per game allowed (18.9, third), yards per game allowed (301.8, fourth), third-down conversion rate (36%, fourth), and red zone touchdown rate (46%, second). Not surprisingly, James has been a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in each of those seasons. On top of piling up 94 tackles last year, James also broke up seven passes and notched three interceptions. A true do-it-all weapon for Jim Harbaugh.

16. Joe Thuney

Age: 33

Wherever Joe Thuney goes, his teams pile up wins. After starting his career with the Patriots and winning two Super Bowls, and adding two more as a member of the Chiefs, Thuney found himself as a key reason for the Bears' turnaround in 2025. After Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie, the No. 1 overall pick was taken down just 24 times last season with Thuney and a revamped offensive line in front of him. Of those 24 sacks allowed, none were given up by Thuney, marking the second straight season he's allowed zero sacks. That helped him earn his third-consecutive first-team All-Pro nomination, and he was also selected as the NFL's first-ever recipient of the Protector of the Year award, handed out to the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

15. T.J. Watt

Age: 31

Watt battled injuries last season that limited him to 14 games, and his production naturally slipped as well. His seven total sacks were the lowest since his 2022 campaign, when he was limited to just 10 games. Watt's 46 total pressures were also the third-lowest of his career. That said, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and eye a bounce-back year for the former Defensive Player of the Year. When healthy, he's one of the best pass rushers that the NFL has to offer and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last eight seasons.

14. George Kittle

Age: 32

Injuries have started to take their toll on Kittle, who was limited to 11 games last season and is now looking to return for Week 1 after suffering a torn Achilles on Wild Card Weekend. Still, the seven-time Pro Bowl tight end is one of the best players at his position when healthy. On top of his elite blocking ability, Kittle posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2023 and 2024. Had he remained healthy in 2025, he would've been within spitting distance of making it three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. When firing on all cylinders, Kittle is everything you want in a tight end.

13. Quenton Nelson

Age: 30

Nelson has routinely been regarded as one of, if not the best, interior linemen in the NFL. He's been named an All-Pro six times over the course of his career, including a second-team nomination in 2025. Last season, Nelson surrendered just one sack and 13 pressures. He'll prove to be a key piece in both protecting Daniel Jones and paving the way for Jonathan Taylor in the running game.

12. Dak Prescott

Age: 33

Dallas' struggles to make a significant playoff push in recent years haven't been due to the offense. Dak Prescott remains one of the top passers in the NFL, holding the wheel of a potent Cowboys offense in 2025. For his part, Prescott was third in the league in passing yards in 2025 and fourth in passing touchdowns. He's also just one of nine quarterbacks all time to have at least three seasons with 4,500-plus passing yards. With Dallas investing heavily in defense this offseason, Prescott could finally make a significant push in the postseason.

11. Cameron Heyward

Age: 37

Heyward is one of the older players on this top 30 list, but he's also one of the best. The 37-year-old was a second-team All-Pro in 2025 after a season where he notched 3.5 sacks and 50 pressures. On top of his ability to pressure the quarterback, Heyward is also strong against the run, proving to be a central piece along Pittsburgh's defensive line.

10. Lane Johnson

Age: 36

Johnson's value to the Philadelphia Eagles was on full display last season. He missed the last seven games of the season (including playoffs) due to a Lisfranc injury, and the Eagles' offense declined, in part, because of his absence. With Johnson, the Eagles were 8-2 and then 3-4 without him in the lineup last year. Since 2020, the offense has averaged 5.5 fewer points without Johnson entrenched along the offensive line. He's also the only offensive lineman in the NFL to allow zero sacks in four of the last five seasons.

9. Garett Bolles

Age: 34

Bolles is coming off a 2025 season in which he helped the Broncos advance to the AFC Championship game and, in the process, was named first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Bolles allowed no sacks throughout the regular season, nor in the playoffs as Denver made its push. He also allowed just 19 total pressures during the regular season. Bolles is a key fixture in the development of Bo Nix and a key pillar to their Super Bowl aspirations.

8. Danielle Hunter

Age: 31

Over the past four seasons, only Myles Garrett (67) has compiled more sacks in the NFL than Hunter (54). The Texans pass rusher just logged his third-straight season with at least 12 sacks, tallying 15 during the 2025 campaign. That led to Hunter being named second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career as he helped headline arguably the best defense in the NFL in Houston. While Will Anderson Jr. is the up-and-coming superstar of the Texans' defense, Hunter is more than just a stellar Robin to his Batman. He's one of the top pass rushers we have in the league.

7. Derrick Henry

Age: 32

Gone are the days of trying to predict when Derrick Henry's numbers will start declining. The Ravens running back continues to laugh in the face of Father Time by posting surreal numbers for his age and miles already on his tires. Henry was second in the NFL with 1,595 rushing yards during the regular season, marking the sixth time in his career he's finished in the top two in rushing yards (tied for the third-most in NFL history). It was also his fifth season with at least 1,500 yards on the ground, which ties him with Barry Sanders for the most all time. Henry's also putting up these numbers while being ultra-efficient, averaging 5.2 yards per carry last season (the third-highest of his career).

6. Christian McCaffrey

Age: 30

There's always a certain level of injury concern when it comes to Christian McCaffrey, but when he's healthy, he's arguably the most dynamic skill-position player in the league. Last season, McCaffrey won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award following a truly special statistical season as both a runner out of the backfield and a pass catcher. He notched his third career season, where he posted at least 1,000 yards rushing and 100 receptions. It was also his third season with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns, tying him with LaDainian Tomlinson for the most all time. McCaffrey was truly a workhorse for the Niners last season, logging a league-high 413 touches in the regular season and 37 more touches in the playoffs, totaling 450 touches.

5. Trent Williams

Age: 38

Williams is another ageless wonder in the NFL and signed a two-year extension with San Francisco earlier this offseason. His 12 Pro Bowl selections (including one in 2025) are the most selections among offensive tackles in NFL history. Despite getting long in the tooth, he continues to be arguably the best left tackle in the NFL. He had the third-best PFF grade among offensive tackles last season. Williams allowed four sacks in 2025 (matching his career high), but he's still one of the best ever to do it and a future Hall of Famer.

4. Matthew Stafford

Age: 38

The defending NFL MVP can go no lower than this. Stafford's 2025 season was extraordinary. He spearheaded a Rams offense that was No. 1 in the NFL in points per game (30.5), total yards per game (394.6), and passing yards per game (268.1). For his part, Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. That helped him become the third-oldest player to win the MVP award all time, and the oldest first-time MVP winner. After signing an extension with Los Angeles this offseason, the Rams have loaded up around Stafford to make a serious push for a second Super Bowl title during his tenure. If he maintains his MVP form, he'll prove the oddsmakers that have the Rams as the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI right.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Age: 30

A down year for Kansas City ended with a nightmare injury to Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15. Despite a lackluster campaign for the Chiefs in general and Mahomes now looking to return from his injury, we're still holding the three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP in high regard. His numbers were down in 2025 across the board, even pre-injury, but that may speak more to the situation around him (lack of weapons and a depleted offensive line) than any sort of slippage on his end. Mahomes has 111 wins since 2018, which is the second-most by any quarterback in an eight-season span all time. He's also otherworldly off-script, posting the most passing first downs (114) and rushing first downs (60) outside of the pocket over the last three seasons. Provided K.C. holds up along the offensive line, and Rashee Rice proves to be a consistent option at receiver, there's room for a big bounce back even when factoring in his injury.

2. Myles Garrett

Age: 30

Without question, the best defensive player in the NFL. Garrett will only move further to the center of the national stage after the Rams pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire him this offseason. He joins the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LXI and should help take Los Angeles' defense to an elite level. Garrett is coming off a 2025 season in which he set an NFL record with 23 sacks, helping him win his second Defensive Player of the Year award. He's also notched five straight seasons with at least 14 sacks, which is the longest such streak all time. His 124.5 career sacks before turning 30 were the most in NFL history.

1. Josh Allen

Age: 30

Even though Stafford has the most recent MVP, Josh Allen currently holds the belt as the NFL's top quarterback. The Bills quarterback is a force both through the air and as a runner, totaling 39 touchdowns (25 passing and 14 rushing) during the 2025 regular season. He's entering his ninth season in the NFL and already has the most total touchdowns (301) in a player's first nine seasons in NFL history. Despite lackluster play at receiver, Allen still posted a 102.2 passer rating, which was the second-highest of his career and exceeded that of his MVP season in 2024. With DJ Moore now in place atop the receiver depth chart and Joe Brady promoted to head coach, Allen's numbers could get even more eye-popping, which is a frightening thought for the rest of the league. Of course, numbers don't exactly matter for him at this stage of his career, as Allen is trying to get over the hump and bring Buffalo to the Super Bowl.