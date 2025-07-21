Being 30 years old is a significant milestone in the NFL, for many reasons. Any athlete still playing in the league at 30 years old already surpassed the average NFL career (by many seasons) and had a successful tenure.

There is also a catch towards being 30 years old in the NFL. Many franchises are looking to move on from players when they hit that magic number, even if they are still amongst the elite at their position. Whether that's through trade or letting them walk as a free agent, teams are reluctant to pay 30-plus-year-old players because of their longevity in the league and their body breaking down. Organizations just don't know when that bubble will burst (see the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson).

For these players, that is not the case. These NFL stars are amongst the best of the best for their age bracket. Many of the NFL's best players are at the age of 30 or over, with some having entered that threshold entering the 2025 season.

These are the top-30 players still going strong in the NFL at the age of 30-plus, regardless of position.

Age: 30

Watt is still considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and one of the best players in the league. The Steelers pass rusher had 53 pressures, 11.5 sacks, and 27 quarterback hits last season -- in what may have been considered a down year for him.

Turning 30 last October, Watt's 108.0 career sacks are the third-most by a player since sacks became an official stat in 1982 -- and the most in the NFL since the start of the 2017 season (Watt's rookie year). Watt averages 0.89 sacks per game in his career, the highest in NFL history.

As the first player to lead the league in sacks three times and a four-time first-team All-Pro, Watt deserves the top spot on this list.

2. OT Lane Johnson

Age: 35

Johnson's game certainly hasn't deteriorated as he enters his mid-30s. He allowed zero sacks in the regular season last year, along with one quarterback hit, six pressures and a 1.4% pressure rate. Johnson had a career low in pressure rate allowed per dropback and has allowed zero sacks in three of the past four seasons.

A six-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection in each of the past four seasons, Johnson is getting better with age.

3. RB Derrick Henry

Age: 31

Henry had the best season for any running back over 30 years old, rushing for 1,921 yards last season -- the most for any player 30-plus years old. He has the most rushing yards in a season for any running back after they hit the 2,000-yard plateau, while adding 16 touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry to his historic 2024 season.

With the most rushing yards (11,423) and rushing touchdowns (106) since the start of the 2016 season by a wide margin, there's a good argument to be made that Henry is still the best running back in the NFL. He's on a Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory.

4. TE George Kittle

Age: 31

Kittle continues to get better with age, as the 49ers tight end finished with 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns last season -- having the third-most receiving yards amongst tight ends.

Having been selected to an All-Pro team in each of the past three seasons, Kittle is the most well-rounded tight end in the game. His four 1,000-yard seasons trail only Travis Kelce for most in NFL history.

5. EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Age: 30

One of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks and was second in quarterback hits with 36. He also had a 17.1% pressure rate last season with 83 pressures, leading the league in that category.

Hendrickson is the first player since J.J. Watt in 2014-2015 to have 17-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons and trails only TJ Watt (73.5) and Myles Garrett (72.0) for the most sacks over the past five seasons (Hendrickson has 70.5).

As Hendrickson enters his 30s, it will be intriguing to see if he can keep up this pace.

6. DT Chris Jones

Age: 31

One of the best interior pass rushers in the game, Jones had just 5.0 sacks last season -- but was a first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive year. His 74 pressures and 53 hurries were the most for an interior pass rusher, and he finished with a 14.6% pressure rate.

Jones has made an All-Pro team for five straight years and earned Pro Bowl honors six straight times. His 72 sacks since 2018 are tied with Aaron Donald for the most by an interior defender.

7. WR Tyreek Hill

Age: 31

Hill had a down year despite playing all 17 games, finishing with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. This comes one season after leading the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13).

The injury to Tua Tagovailoa didn't help matters, and Hill is still a five-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection. A bounce-back year may be in the cards.

8. QB Jared Goff

Age: 30

The first quarterback on the list, Goff is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL. He finished second in the league in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37) -- while finishing second in the league with a 11.8 passer rating.

Finishing fifth in MVP voting, Goff has thrown for 4,000 yards in three consecutive years and is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl selection. He's one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the league.

9. OG Joe Thuney

Age: 32

Thuney is still one of the top interior linemen in the NFL, having to play left tackle last season due to the Chiefs' revolving door at the position. He didn't allow a sack in 665 pass-blocking snaps last season, letting up 24 pressures and a 3.6% pressure rate.

A repeat first-team All-Pro selection, Thuney is now tasked with leading the Bears' revamped offensive line.

10. DT Cameron Heyward

Age: 36

One of the most underrated players in the game, Heyward was a first-team All-Pro last season after finishing with 71 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 11 passes defensed. Keep in mind Heyward is primarily an interior defender.

Having 56 pressures and 20 quarterback hits, Heyward can get to the quarterback or drop back in coverage if needed. He's quietly building a Hall of Fame case.

11. EDGE Danielle Hunter

Age: 30

Hunter had a huge first season in Houston, finishing with 66 pressures, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and a 13.9% pressure rate -- earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection over the past six years.

He finished tied for fifth in sacks and ninth in pressures, and was one of the top free agent signings in 2024. Hunter should continue to thrive in DeMeco Ryans' defense.

12. QB Matthew Stafford

Age: 37

Stafford is still considered amongst the top at his position in his late 30s, finishing strong to close the 2024 season. He had nine touchdowns to just one interception over his last eight games (including playoffs) and boasted a 98.5 passer rating -- part of a season in which he finished with 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to just eight interceptions (93.7 rating).

When healthy, Stafford can still get the job done and win games for the Rams. He's still going strong at 37.

13. OT Trent Williams

Age: 37

When Williams is healthy, he's still one of the best left tackles in the game. He played just 10 games in 2024, allowing just one sack on 359 pass-blocking snaps and 15 pressures (4.2% pressure rate).

Williams made 11 straight Pro Bowls and three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors prior to last year. Don't be surprised if the future Hall of Famer has a bounce-back year at age 37.

14. DT Leonard Williams

Age: 31

Another one of the game's underrated players, Williams has been one of the premier interior pass rushers for several years now. He finished with 55 pressures, 28 quarterback hits and 11.0 sacks last season -- earning a Pro Bowl nod.

There's a case to be made that Williams should have been an All-Pro in 2024. He's thriving in Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme.

15. QB Baker Mayfield

Age: 30

The former No. 1 overall pick turned 30 this April, and he's coming off his best season in the NFL. Mayfield completed a career-high 71.4% of his passes, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with a 106.8 passer rating. The only knock on Mayfield's game was his 16 interceptions, but he carried the Buccaneers to the NFC South title.

Mayfield isn't as accomplished as the other quarterbacks on this list, but he's proving big things are ahead in his 30s.

16. LB Bobby Wagner

Age: 35

The future Hall of Famer is still one of the best off-ball linebackers in the game in his mid 30s. A second-team All-Pro last season, Wagner finished with 132 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss while starting all 17 games. He had 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks in three playoff games.

Wagner has garnered All-Pro honors for 11 straight years and made the first team six times. He's on his way to Canton.

17. FB Kyle Juszczyk

Age: 34

Why not have the best fullback in the game on here? Juszczyk has made the Pro Bowl nine straight times and has been selected as an All-Pro two consecutive seasons. He is one of the best receiving fullbacks in football and an excellent blocker, only improving with age.

Thanks to Juszczyk and Patrick Ricard, the fullback position may be making a comeback.

18. LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Age: 30

Van Ginkel had a tremendous season for the Vikings, as he's an excellent fit in Brian Flores' defense. He finished with 49 pressures, 11.5 sacks and 19 pressures for a pressure rate of 12.6%. He also added two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns) and six passes defensed.

A second-team All-Pro, Van Ginkel just turned 30 this month. His best football is ahead of him.

19. OT Laremy Tunsil

Age: 30

Tunsil was a stalwart on the Texans offensive line for years, and will have an opportunity to shine with the Commanders. He allowed just two sacks and 17 pressures last season -- a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.4%.

Making five Pro Bowls in the past six years, Tunsil has been one of the game's underrated tackles.

20. WR Davante Adams

Age: 32

Even in his 30s, Adams still finds ways to produce. Adams had his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, finishing with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. He has six 1,000-yard seasons and five double-digit touchdown seasons, being named a first-team All-Pro three times.

Let's see if Adams can return to his All-Pro form with the Rams, but he's still a very good receiver.

21. TE Travis Kelce

Age: 35

One of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Kelce had a down year by his Hall of Fame standards in 2024. Kelce didn't have his typical dominant season like in years past, totaling 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns (8.5 yards per catch). The 823 yards were the lowest for Kelce in a full season since 2014.

The playoffs were a little better for Kelce, as he finished with 13 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown, but had only four catches for 39 yards in the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles. Kelce was essentially a non-factor in the game, but played another significant role in the Chiefs getting to the Super Bowl.

Kelce is the third tight end to have 12,000 receiving yards for his career, as his 12,151 yards are third all-time behind Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046). Kelce is only 2,977 yards behind Gonzalez for the most for a tight end in NFL history and 896 behind Witten for second.

Let's see if Kelce returns to form in 2025.

22. CB Jalen Ramsey

Age: 30

Hard to believe Ramsey is in his 30s now, and it will be intriguing to see how he ages -- and with a new team. Ramsey missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie year, having 60 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Ramsey allowed a 67.0 passer rating in coverage last season, along with two touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 65.7% completion rate, the highest of his career.

23. LB Lavonte David

Age: 35

There were a few underrated players on this list, but David has a case for most underrated in the league. David had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season at age 34, finishing with 122 tackles, three forced fumbles and six passes defensed at off-ball linebacker.

David has 1,111 solo tackles in his career, the second-most in NFL history on record. He has 11 seasons with 100-plus tackles and 39.0 sacks in his career. starting all 198 games he's played. Another player with a strong Hall of Fame case.

24. DT Vita Vea

Age: 30

Vea is one of the most disrupting defensive tackles in the game, commanding a double team nearly every snap against the run. The nose tackle earned his second Pro Bowl berth in 2024, having 42 tackles (10 for loss), 13 quarterback hits and 7.0 sacks.

Hard to find a better nose tackle than Vea, who is as productive at his position as they come.

25. WR Mike Evans

Age: 31

Every year Evans has 1,000 yards. Every single year.

Evans has 1,000 yards in all his 11 seasons, tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history. He is also the league's active leader in receiving touchdowns with 105 and has six double-digit touchdown seasons to go with his six Pro Bowl selections. He finished with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He's on the fast track to Canton.

26. CB Darius Slay

Age: 34

Slay is coming off one of his best seasons, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him competed just 47.1% of their passes. While Slay didn't have an interception, he allowed a 63.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage, recorded 13 pass breakups and allowed just two touchdowns.

He also posted career-bests in completion rate (47.1%), yards allowed (371), 20-plus-yard completions (three), first downs allowed (15) and pass-breakup rate (19.1%). Slay is still playing at a high level in his mid 30s, but 2025 is expected to be his final season.

27. K Brandon Aubrey

Age: 30

Aubrey has only been in the league for two seasons and is arguably the best kicker in the NFL. He's 24 of 27 on field goals of 50-plus yards in his career -- and is the first kicker in NFL history to make two 59-plus-yard field goals in one game. He hit a 65-yard field goal last season and already has a 60-yard field goal on his resume.

A second-team All-Pro last season, Aubrey is transcending the game for field goal kickers.

28. RB Aaron Jones

Age: 30

Jones had a big first year with the Vikings, finishing with a career-high 1,138 rushing yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He's not the touchdown merchant he once was, but Jones still had 1,546 scrimmage yards -- the second time in the past three seasons he went over 1,500 yards.

Turning 31 in December, it will be intriguing to see how much tread is left on Jones' tires.

29. S Harrison Smith

Age: 36

Even in his mid 30s, Smith is still a ballhawk at safety. He finished with three interceptions and 10 passes defensed last season while also having 87 tackles -- impressive numbers at age 35.

Opposing quarterbacks had a 65.5 passer rating targeting Smith as the primary defender in coverage, and he allowed just three touchdown passes. He's no longer an elite safety, but still a bonafide starter.

30. WR Calvin Ridley

Age: 30

Give credit to Ridley for having a 1,000-yard campaign with the Titans quarterback situation last season, as he finished with 64 catches for 1,017 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

Ridley missed a year due to a gambling suspension but has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since his return. Now 30 years old, his numbers may be even better with Cam Ward at quarterback.

Honorable mention: Cooper Kupp, Matt Milano, Tyrann Mathieu, Dion Dawkins, Joel Bitonio, Justin Simmons, Chris Boswell, Patrick Ricard, Dak Prescott, Khalil Mack, DeForest Buckner