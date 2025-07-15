ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Jihaad Campbell insisted he wasn't going to swing a bat or play the field in DeVonta Smith's Celebrity Softball game last month -- even if there may have been an urge to do so. The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick was there to support his new teammates who were participating in the game, embracing the culture his new franchise has installed over the past few years.

Campbell has been sidelined this entire offseason after having shoulder surgery prior to the draft. It's why he fell from a potential top-15 pick all the way to No. 31, when the Eagles didn't hesitate to trade up one spot and select him.

The rookie has been working on the side fields individually during the open portion of Eagles minicamp this spring. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio even said Campbell won't be back fully practicing until sometime in August, but the rookie isn't using that target date as a timetable for his return.

"The biggest goal is to get back, get back healthy," Campbell said. "Making sure I'm strong and have a good mentality going into camp."

When Campbell does return, the Eagles certainly have a plan for him in Fangio's defense, as they strictly have him as an inside linebacker for now.

Of course, Campbell would like to be 100% healthy and preparing to play a significant role in the Eagles defense immediately, but the goal isn't to contribute in just 2025.

"I wouldn't necessarily say frustration," Campbell said about his rehab. "Every athlete can vouch for this, but we always feel like, 'Dang I wanna get back out there.' God has a story for everybody, especially for my journey. I got hurt.

"It's just all about rehab and taking it one day at a time. Just trusting in God's faith and God's journey, so I can be the best version of myself."

The Eagles have some question marks at off-ball linebacker outside of Zack Baun. Nakobe Dean is working his way back from a torn patella tendon and is expected to miss a significant portion of camp. That clears the way for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to start Week 1 as Dean and Campbell continue to recover.

There's depth at off-ball linebacker; the Eagles just need to get Campbell and Dean back at 100%. Where Campbell fits into the equation once Dean is healthy is anyone's guess, but he can also contribute to the pass rush and put his hand in the dirt.

Regardless of the plan, Campbell is bought in.

"I think it's all about together football and being a whole dominant force amongst everybody," Campbell said. "Playing with one heart and one sound. That was the biggest thing for this defense toward winning the Super Bowl. I'm extremely honored in being a part of that defense and just to get the ball rolling in understanding the scheme more. Just understanding everyone's role and the job they have to do, including mine. Just so we can go out there and just ball."