One of the major themes of any given NFL offseason is players getting paid. That can come via free agency or the team and player simply agreeing on an extension. During the 2025 offseason, we've seen an exorbitant amount of money fly out of team facilities and into the wallets of some of the league's very best.

For instance, the NFL's "highest-paid non-quarterback" title was a hot potato over the last few months.

In early March, Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby surpassed Justin Jefferson, the previous holder after his extension with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, as the league's highest-paid non-QB. He agreed to a deal that earned him what was at the time a record-setting $35.5 million per season. Mere days later, Crosby had that title stripped from him after Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a monster extension that paid him $40 million per season. Then, Ja'Marr Chase came over the top to assume the mantel as the league's current highest-paid non-quarterback after he inked an extension with the Cincinnati Bengals that pays him $40.25 million per season.

But it wasn't just non-QBs getting paid this offseason. Josh Allen agreed to a record-breaking extension with the Buffalo Bills that included $250 million guaranteed. More recently, the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension. Needless to say, it pays to be an elite player in the NFL these days.

While the ink is still wet on some of these recent deals, we are constantly looking for other mammoth deals that could be on the horizon. In that spirit, we're combing through each NFL team and identifying one player who could be next up to receive a big contract.

AFC

Buffalo Bills

James Cook BUF • RB • #4 Att 207 Yds 1009 TD 16 FL 0 View Profile

The Bills running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and it hasn't been a secret that he's looking to get paid. Back in February, Cook indicated that he was looking at a deal around $15 million per season. If he gets such a deal, it'll knot him with Baltimore's Derrick Henry as the third-highest paid running back in the league on an average annual basis. In 2024, Cook tied O.J. Simpson for the most rushing touchdowns (16) in a season in franchise history. If he keeps putting up those totals, he'll continue to build a solid case to be paid.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 959 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Something will need to give between Hill and the Dolphins. He's been the subject of trade speculation since the minute Miami's season ended (largely thanks to his doing). However, no blockbuster that ships Hill out of South Beach has come across the wire. If Miami decides to keep its star receiver, it'll likely need to come to some sort of an extension. Hill is signed through the 2026 season, but has no guaranteed money after this coming year. Even as he enters his age-31 season, Hill is still among the very best in the league at his position, so any sort of extension will be lucrative.

New York has a trio of candidates that could soon be paid handsomely. While we are highlighting Gardner here, wideout Garrett Wilson and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II (who were also selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft) are only under contract through the 2026 season. The former No. 4 overall pick won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and has already been a two-time first-team All-Pro through the first three seasons of his career. Gardner's production in 2024 dipped slightly, but still held opposing quarterbacks to a 56.9% completion rate when targeting him. Whenever he does sign an extension, it'll likely reset the market.

Gonzalez will be eligible for a long-term extension after the 2025 season, and he's another player who could reset the defensive back market the moment he inks his deal. Gonzalez, who was the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has quickly emerged as one of the league's top corners and is coming off a second-team All-Pro season in 2024. If he maintains that level of play or exceeds it in 2025, New England, which spent loads of money bringing in free agents this offseason, will have to use a bulk of its capital to retain Gonzalez for the long term.

Baltimore picked up Hamilton's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, but the organization will likely look to extend him at some point in the near future. The 2022 first-rounder has blossomed into one of the best defensive players in the league, coming off back-to-back All-Pro and Pro Bowl seasons. The Notre Dame product was a key reason for the Ravens' defensive turnaround to end the regular season and a stat sheet stuffer. He could very well become the NFL's highest-paid safety when Baltimore gets around to his extension. Currently, that title belongs to Detroit's Kerby Joseph, who is making $21.5 million per season.

Back in 2021, Watt and the Steelers agreed to a $112 million extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player at the time. Now, the star pass rusher is entering the final year of that deal and could again look to reset the market. If he were to land such a deal, it'd have to exceed Myles Garrett's $40 million AAV. Watt's current AAV sits at roughly $28 million, so this would be quite the raise for the 30-year-old. That said, he deserves it. Since signing that deal, Watt has won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, added three more All-Pro nominations to his résumé and is coming off a 2024 season where he posted 11.5 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hendrickson is the logical player to pick for Cincinnati as the next man up to receive a lucrative extension, but it may not come to fruition. The star pass rusher watched as the Bengals retained receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, but it's largely been crickets on his contract front. Things have since devolved with Hendrickson telling reports it has become "personal," and there are no longer contract talks. He also noted that he will not play under his current contract. So, will the Bengals actually give Hendrickson a new deal? Doesn't feel like it, but that doesn't change the fact that he's currently the most worthy of a new deal. Hendrickson is coming off a 2024 season where he led the league with 17.5 sacks and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

Cleveland Browns

David Njoku CLE • TE • #85 TAR 97 REC 64 REC YDs 505 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The Browns took care of their big fish in Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, making a plausible next player up to get paid a touch more difficult. We settled on David Njoku, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2025. The veteran tight end was limited to 11 games last season, but still managed to be a solid outlet in the passing game, finishing the year with 505 yards receiving. His 64 receptions were the second highest of his career and were on pace to possibly net 100 receptions in 2024 had he played a full season. If Njoku can stay on the field, it could result in a career year, which will help him when he eyes a new deal next offseason.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3727 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 7.01 View Profile

Stroud will be eligible for an extension after the 2025 season and could reset the market. Currently, Dak Prescott is the league's highest-paid player, making an average of $60 million per season. Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence are all behind him, knotted up in second with $55 million per season. Whether or not Stroud joins that group, meets Prescott or exceeds him, he's set to be the latest quarterback to cash in. Stroud has led Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles and two playoff wins during his tenure.

Indy's starting left tackle is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so he could ink an extension at any point this summer. Raimann has started all 29 of his games played over the last two seasons and has done so at a high level. Last year, Raimann ranked as the eighth-highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus' metrics. So long as he continues that play in 2025, there's no questioning that Raimann will land a sizable deal.

Walker hasn't exactly lived up to his No. 1 overall pick status (especially compared to Aidan Hutchinson), but he hasn't been bad, either. Walker has been durable, playing all 17 games in each of the last two seasons and has logged double-digit sacks in those campaigns. He's coming off a career-high 10.5 sack season in 2024, and if he continues to ascend he could put pressure on the Jaguars brass to lock him up long term. Currently, Walker is under contract through the 2026 season after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

Despite being under contract through the 2027 season, Simmons could look for a revised contract. After 2025, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has just $6.47 million guaranteed on his contract for the final two years. Simmons may seek some more financial security, and locking him up would make sense for the Titans, as he is one of their few foundational pieces.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.5 YDs 3928 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

Back in 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, $447 million contract that could be worth up to $503 million. While that deal -- which has Mahomes connected to Kansas City through the 2031 season -- has been tweaked in recent years to give the Chiefs some cap flexibility, the quarterback market has changed rather dramatically. That could mean that they take a harder look at this deal to bring Mahomes up to a respective level. At the moment, Mahomes is making $45 million per season, which has him tied with Kirk Cousins (currently a backup) as the 14th highest-paid quarterback in the league. With Josh Allen recently reworking his deal to get him to $55 million per season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mahomes and the Chiefs follow suit.

Slater was the 13th overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft and has been Justin Herbert's primary blindside tackle. He's currently slated to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option and faces unrestricted free agency in 2026. Whether it's with the Chargers or somewhere on the open market, Slater should soon be among the highest-paid tackles in the league. Last season, PFF graded Slater as the second-best offensive tackle overall. He was third among tackles in pass blocking.

Bonitto exploded with a 13.5-sack season in 2024, which helped him land a second-team All-Pro nod along with a Pro Bowl nomination. This career year couldn't come at a more opportune time as he's entering the final year of his rookie deal. If Bonitto can carry his 2024 production into 2025, the 25-year-old will see a hefty contract.

Las Vegas Raiders

Miller is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million extension he signed with Las Vegas back in 2021. Despite a desire for a new deal, the 29-year-old was present for OTAs, which could be a sign that things are progressing nicely. Given the nature of his position, Miller is likely seeking a big contract, especially after a 2024 season where he was the 14th highest-graded tackle in the NFL.

NFC

Carter already had his fifth-year option picked up by Philadelphia, so he is tied to the organization through the 2027 season. However, he is extension-eligible after the 2025 season. Through two seasons, the Eagles defensive tackle has established himself as a menace along the defensive line. While helping Philly win Super Bowl LIX, Carter was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2024. Next offseason, Cater will turn just 25 years old, setting him up to land a contract extension that could very well make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 82 REC YDs 1096 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

McLaurin, who turns 30 this season, is entering the final year of his contract with the Commanders in 2025, and there's little doubt that he won't remain with Washington for the foreseeable future. For years, McLaurin had been the face of the Commanders organization and produced at an elite level despite lackluster quarterback play. However, after the arrival of Jayden Daniels, Washington has been thrust into a Super Bowl window, and McLaurin is at the center of those championship hopes. He's registered five-straight 1,000-yard seasons, and there are no signs of slowing down, making an extension an easy choice.

It's a matter of when rather than if the Cowboys will hand Parsons a contract extension. When they do, it'll in all likelihood make the Dallas pass rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Since coming into the league, Parsons has registered at least 12 sacks in all four of his seasons. He's also been named an All-Pro in three of his four seasons and to the Pro Bowl every year. Parsons should eye a contract that exceeds Ja'Marr Chase's $40.25 million in AAV.

Thibodeaux is under contract through the 2026 season, with the Giants previously picking up his fifth-year option. At some point, the 24-year-old should command a big contract, but there is a twinge of a question as to whether or not it'll be New York that gives it to him. Thibodeaux has an 11.5-sack season on his résumé and was productive last season despite being limited to 12 games in 2024. However, the Giants did trade for and sign Brian Burns last offseason and used the No. 3 overall pick on Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter this spring. Do they triple down with Thibodeaux? There is a case to be made to do so, especially if he returns to form and is healthy throughout 2025.

Hutchinson is another player who could reset the market. The former No. 2 overall pick is signed through the 2026 season with the fifth-year option. While he's coming off a devastating leg injury that cut his 2024 season to just five games, it shouldn't alter what is expected to be a record extension for Hutchinson, who tallied 7.5 sacks in just five games last year.

Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 99 REC 63 REC YDs 875 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Addison is extension eligible after the 2025 season, but is under team control through the 2027 season with the fifth-year option. While Addison hasn't registered a 1,000-yard season yet through his first two seasons, the first-round wideout has a nose for the end zone with 20 total touchdowns over that stretch. He's widely viewed as one of the best No. 2 wideouts in the league playing opposite Justin Jefferson, and, if Tee Higgins is any indication, he could break the bank with his looming extension.

Tucker Kraft GB • TE • #85 TAR 70 REC 50 REC YDs 707 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Kraft put together a breakout sophomore season in 2024, leading the team with seven receiving touchdowns. His 707 yards receiving and 50 receptions both ranked second on the club, proving he is a go-to weapon for Jordan Love in the passing game. He is signed through the 2026 season, and if he keeps his pace from last season up Kraft could command a contract extension that puts him among the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Wright will be extension eligible next offseason and is currently under contract through the 2027 season with the fifth-year option. Chicago has spent the offseason investing heavily along the interior of the defensive line, and will likely continue that trend of building a wall in front of Caleb Williams at tackle. While Wright can improve as a pass blocker, he graded as the seventh-best tackle in run blocking. Overall, PFF grades Wright as the N 16 tackle.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 110 REC 74 REC YDs 1004 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Evans has been a staple atop the Buccaneers receiver depth chart dating back to when he entered the league in 2014, and the veteran is entering the final year of his current contract. Despite that lack of long-term security, it would be pretty remarkable to see Evans playing anywhere other than Tampa. The 31-year-old continues to be among the best boundary receivers in the NFL and has registered 11 straight seasons of 1,000 yards. His current deal pays him an AAV of $20.5 million and should continue to be in that range, if not exceed it.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 304 Yds 1456 TD 14 FL 0 View Profile

The Falcons running back is extension eligible after the 2025 season and could become the highest-paid player at his position whenever he inks a new deal. Robinson enjoyed a career year as a rusher in 2024, logging 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. With Michael Penix Jr. ascending as the full-time starter, more stable quarterback play should only result in better numbers for Robinson. Saquon Barkley currently leads backs, making $20.6 million per year, and Robinson could rival that figure.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 60.9 YDs 2403 TD 15 INT 9 YD/Att 6.26 View Profile

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will be eligible for an extension after this season. He'll likely receive some sort of extension, but if he carries his momentum from the end of last season into the entirety of 2025, he could get a larger number than some may think. For instance, fellow No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence lost 22 games over his first two seasons, just like Young has. Now, Lawrence is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, making $55 million per season. While Young may not reach that total, high enough to raise eyebrows.

Chris Olave NO • WR • #12 TAR 44 REC 32 REC YDs 400 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Olave has two years remaining on his contract, but New Orleans could look to extend the former first-round receiver. When healthy, Olave is an automatic 1,000-yard receiver, but was limited to eight games last season due to injury. So long as he's healthy, Olave is one of the brightest young receivers and is only entering his age-25 season.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 106 REC 79 REC YDs 990 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Nacua is another player who is eligible for an extension this offseason and has a very good chance of becoming the league's highest-paid wide receiver. That could very well mean he's also the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, depending on how other contract situations play out. The 23-year-old has been nothing short of dominant through his first two seasons in the league, setting the single-season receiving yards record as a rookie and following that up with 990 yards receiving in just 11 games played in 2024. There's little doubt that the Rams won't give him a monumental contract extension at some point in the near future.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 137 REC 100 REC YDs 1130 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Another member of the 2023 NFL Draft class set to cash in after this season is Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After moving on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this offseason, Smith-Njigba is the top dog in Seattle's passing attack. Those moves come after the 23-year-old exploded for 100 catches and 1,130 yards receiving during his sophomore campaign. If he continues to ascend and proves to be the bona fide linchpin of the Seahawks offense, he'll fetch quite the extension.

The Cardinals will be able to extend Johnson in 2026. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has started all 31 of his career games played over his first two seasons, including 14 last season as Arizona's blindside tackle. According to PFF's metrics, Johnson graded as the No. 12 overall tackle in the NFL and was inside the top 30 as both a pass and run blocker. That'll result in a chunk of money coming his way, provided he keeps it up in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 113 REC 77 REC YDs 975 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Niners have been busy locking up their stars, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner, this offseason. Next up could be 2024 breakout receiver Jauan Jennings. The 27-year-old emerged last season with career-best marks across the board, notching highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. With Deebo Samuel traded to the Commanders earlier this offseason, Jennings could be the beneficiary of added targets from Purdy, building off of his 113 targets from 2024. If he can continue his ascent, he'll prove to be a key piece that San Francisco would be wise to retain.