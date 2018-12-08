Top NFL football knockout and survivor pool picks for Week 14: Avoid the Texans

There are several big favorites in Week 14, but should you use any of them in your NFL survivor and knockout pools? The Saints, fresh off a loss at Dallas, are favored by 9.5 on the road at Tampa Bay. The Chargers are laying two touchdowns at home against backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and the Bengals. And in Oakland, the Raiders are 10-point underdogs to Antonio Brown and the Steelers. Before making your NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. The national sportswriter has reported from seven Super Bowls, and his work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. He has his finger on the pulse of the league and is the go-to source for NFL survivor pool advice.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight-up. The past two seasons, he hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. In addition, he is an amazing 122-68 picking every NFL game straight-up in 2018.

Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 14 NFL Survivor Pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot select the same team twice in a season. This week, we can tell you he's not going with the Texans, a 4.5-point home favorite against the Colts.

The Texans won their ninth straight game last Sunday, hammering the Browns to move to 9-3 on the season. The Colts, however, pose a far greater challenge. Indy's offense was shut down by Jacksonville last Sunday in a surprising 6-0 defeat, but prior to that game, the Colts had won five in a row and averaged 34.6 points during that span.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had been on fire prior to the Jags game as well. He had thrown at least three touchdown passes in eight straight games. Luck also shredded Houston for four touchdowns and 464 yards in the first meeting, a 37-34 overtime win for the Texans. Luck has 32 touchdowns this season, second in the NFL to Patrick Mahomes (41).

No team is hotter than Houston, but picking against Indy is a risk.

Tierney says there is a better option out there for Week 14, and he is revealing his confident pick that will set you up well for the final three weeks of the season. The time to pick this team is right now, and he's sharing his play only over at SportsLine.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 14 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season and is 122-68 this year.