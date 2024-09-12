Those who backed the Bengals to knock off the Patriots with their NFL survivor pool picks were quickly eliminated, proving you can't just pick the biggest favorite on the NFL odds board each week. This week, the Baltimore Ravens are favored by 8.5 points against the Las Vegas Raiders, the only game that features an NFL betting spread higher than seven points. Should you back Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with your Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks, or should you look elsewhere for value in the NFL betting lines?

The Cowboys are 19-1 in their last 20 games at home and are favored by 6.5 at home against the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys could be a popular pick for Week 2 eliminator pool picks given their impressive record at home in recent years. Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in its Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Seahawks, even though they are coming off a victory and are 3.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots. The Patriots surprised a lot of people in Week 1, knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on the road.

New England's defense was suffocating throughout the game, holding Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to just 164 yards passing. The Patriots enter Sunday's showdown ranked third in total defense and rushing defense, a big reason why the model is shying away from Seattle for Week 2 NFL survivor picks. Plus, the home crowd in Gillette Stadium should be highly energized after the Pats' Week 1 victory and Seattle is having to travel cross-country for this 1 p.m. ET kickoff, making the Seahawks a team to avoid in Week 2 NFL survivor pools. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising road team that wins outright in almost 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the advanced computer model that nailed its Week 1 survivor pick and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.