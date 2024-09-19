With seven sacks, three picks, and two lost fumbles, Will Levis isn't winning over many Tennessee fans. He could, however, help you win in your Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks by picking against his Titans. Tennessee will host the Packers on Sunday, with former Titans quarterback Malik Willis potentially starting in place of Jordan Love. Willis was traded from Tennessee to Green Bay last month, and the extra incentive that comes with a revenge game makes the Pack enticing in Week 3 NFL knockout pool picks.

However, the Titans are home favorites, and it took four starts for Willis to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. The game is very meaningful for both quarterbacks, but is this matchup one to target with Week 3 NFL eliminator pool picks or should you go with another contest? Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3.

In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Chiefs (-3.5, 46.5) versus Atlanta, even though the reigning champs have started off 2-0, with wins over preseason Super Bowl contenders in the Ravens and Bengals. The Falcons are coming off a short week, but they also have momentum after getting an unexpected road win versus the Eagles. This Chiefs vs. Falcons game will take place on SNF, as Atlanta will have back-to-back primetime games. However, Kirk Cousins -- who was much criticized for his lack of primetime success in Washington and Minnesota -- is off to an undefeated primetime start since moving to Atlanta.

The Falcons defense is an underrated unit which has allowed just one rushing TD and one passing TD. With that, it boasts top-10 rankings in both scoring defense and redzone defense, while Kansas City has issues on offense. Travis Kelce had just one catch last week, has 39 yards on the season and has yet to find the endzone. Kansas City actually has as many turnovers (four) as Kelce has catches in 2024, so there are just too many factors working against Kansas City to ride with them in Week 3 NFL knockout pools. See which team to pick instead here.

