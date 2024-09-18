Last year, the Ravens had the league's best record at 13-4, but dating back to the playoffs, they have lost three straight games. Even with that, many won't be rushing to pick on Baltimore with Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks since they will visit the Cowboys. The Rams are another 2023 playoff team that has lost three in a row dating back to last year, and they could be a more appealing option for Week 3 NFL knockout pool picks. L.A. will host the 49ers, and San Francisco is 9-1 over its last 10 regular-season games against Los Angeles.

Add in that Puka Nacua is on IR, Cooper Kupp exited Week 2 early and was in a walking boot after the game, and the Rams could be easy prey. Who can you trust with your NFL survivor pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3.

In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Chiefs (-3.5, 46.5) versus Atlanta, even though the reigning champs have started off 2-0, with wins over preseason Super Bowl contenders in the Ravens and Bengals. After facing two AFC contenders in back-to-back weeks with the Ravens and Bengals, and then having a divisional contest against a potentially 3-0 Chargers team in Week 4, this Week 3 contest could be a trap game for Kansas City. Human nature may take over and there could be a natural letdown versus an unfamiliar opponent in Atlanta. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the few NFL venues Patrick Mahomes has never played in, and the Chiefs have surprisingly struggled in recent primetime games.

Dating back to last season, Kansas City is just 3-3 over its last six regular-season primetime games. One of those was a road SNF game, just like this one, in which KC was favored by 5.5 points over the Packers, only to outright lose in Week 13 of 2023. Mahomes also hasn't looked his typical self as of yet with the same number of interceptions (three) as touchdown passes, while Travis Kelce has just four catches for 39 yards on the season. With Kansas City yet to fully find its groove, the model advises to save the Chiefs for later in the season and look elsewhere with Week 3 NFL knockout picks. See which team to pick instead here.

