The Houston Texans (0-2-1) are one of two winless teams entering Week 4 of the 2022 NFL schedule, along with the Raiders (0-3). That undoubtedly will have many considering Houston's game versus the Chargers (1-2) as one to consider when making Week 4 NFL survivor picks. Los Angeles has looked less than impressive and is dealing with injuries to Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and others. Even with that, L.A. is a six-point road favorite in the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

However, in Week 16 of last season, the Chargers went into Houston as 11-point favorites but ended up losing by double-digits. Thus, there are no givens when it comes to NFL knockout pool picks, so it's best to have prudent advice before making any Week 4 NFL picks. Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, we can tell you the model is shying away from the Minnesota Vikings (2-1), even though they are 2.5-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints (1-2) in the latest NFL odds. This game is taking place in London and both franchises are 2-0 all-time overseas, but Kirk Cousins has lost his last three regular-season starts to the Saints. Also, New Orleans has won five of the last six head-to-head matchups against the Vikings in the regular season.

Minnesota ranks 30th in total defense, with bottom-eight marks against the run and pass. If the Saints can clean up their own mistakes on offense, then their defense is strong enough to win them the game since no team has allowed fewer passing touchdowns than New Orleans. Given that many of the Saints' problems have been self-inflicted, they should be able to correct those and continue their recent domination over the Vikings, which is why the model is avoiding Minnesota this week in its NFL pool picks. See which team to pick here.

