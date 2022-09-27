Perhaps no game appeared as a bigger lock for NFL knockout picks than Chiefs vs. Colts last week. But Indy pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the young season, and now you can't simply pencil in whomever is facing Indianapolis when making your NFL survivor pool picks. This week, the Colts face the Titans, who are also coming off their first win, as they made the Raiders the league's only 0-3 team.

The Raiders are undefeated (4-0) against the Broncos since relocating to Las Vegas. Granted, that was before Russell Wilson headed to the Mile High City, but the Broncos' offense has yet to find its groove under Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett. Which team should you trust in your NFL pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in its Week 4 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, we can tell you the model is shying away from the Minnesota Vikings (2-1), even though they are 2.5-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints (1-2) in the latest NFL odds. This is a neutral site game since it's taking place in London, but the model is saving Minnesota for another week. The Saints have won the last two regular-season matchups with the Vikings and five of the last six overall.

Minnesota's offense is full of stars, but that hasn't necessarily translated on the field since the team ranks in the bottom half of the league in both points and yards. One of those stars, running back Dalvin Cook, left Week 3 with a shoulder injury and could be nowhere near 100% if he suits up in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Saints' defense has risen up when it matters the most since it has the second-best red zone defense in the league, allowing a touchdown in just 33.3% of trips. Those are just some of the reasons why the model is steering clear of the Vikings in Week 4. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a shocking team that is well-positioned to deliver a win in Week 4. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 4 survivor pool pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.