If you're looking for Week 4 NFL survivor advice, you could shy away from the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday. Philadelphia has already doomed players in NFL survivor pool picks thanks to an upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Anyone who backed the Buccaneers in Week 3 found themselves in a similar situation, as Baker Mayfield and company were upset at home by the Denver Broncos. The spread is also tight at 2.5 points, so you may want to shy away from this game when you make your NFL Week 4 knockout pool picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3. In Week 3, the model backed Seattle to win 74% of the time, and the Seahawks easily dispatched of Miami, 24-3.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers (-10.5, 40.5) versus New England, even though the Niners are the first double-digit favorite of the season. The 49ers are dealing with a plethora of early-season injuries and will enter another game without superstars Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Even though they were able to mount a large lead on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, their defense lost steam late in the game, resulting in a 27-24 loss.

Meanwhile, New England is 1-1-1 against the spread this season. The Patriots also have the fifth-ranked rush defense in the league, so they could make it difficult for Jordan Mason to control the pace of play on the ground. The 49ers have the tools to pull off a win, but they are currently too risky of a pick in Week 4 NFL survivor pools. See which team to pick instead here.

