The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team heading into Week 5 of the 2021 NFL schedule, and maintaining their perfect record will not be easy. Arizona now hosts the San Francisco 49ers, who have won three of the last four meetings between the NFC West rivals, including the last two in the desert. The Cardinals will hope to keep hold of first place in the division and are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.

Other favorites that could attract attention for NFL knockout pool picks include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10 against the Miami Dolphins), Minnesota Vikings (-7.5 against the Detroit Lions) and Baltimore Ravens (-7 against the Indianapolis Colts). Before making any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 5 of the 2021 season on an incredible 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to find the best values in the survivor pool format. Each week, the available team winning the most computer simulations has prevailed straight-up. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 5, the model is shying away from the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. The two-time defending conference champions have been one of the top offensive teams this season, but they've also been one of the worst defensive clubs. Kansas City ranks second in total offense (427.5 yards) and is tied for that spot in scoring at 33.5 points per game while leading the league with 14 passing touchdowns.

However, the Chiefs have struggled mightily on the other side of the ball, ranking 31st in total defense (437.8 yards) and points allowed (31.3). They are 30th against the run (146 yards) and haven't been much better against the pass, ranking 27th (291.8). Even though Kansas City has scored at least 33 points in three of its four games, the Bills are too dangerous for the model's projections this week.

How to make Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that has been playing extremely well defensively. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 6, it also will put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 5 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 5, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.