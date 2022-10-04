One week after facing the quarterback he replaced at Oklahoma in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray will now take on the QB who supplanted him, Jalen Hurts. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-2), and Philadelphia's perfect record will have many targeting them for their Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks. However, the Eagles have lost five straight road games to the Cardinals, last winning in 2001.

If that removes the Eagles from your Week 5 NFL knockout pool picks, where else should you look? There are only two games on the Week 5 NFL schedule that feature teams with a winning record against teams with a losing record, so this week could be more difficult than most. Before finalizing any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in its Week 5 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

In Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Baltimore Ravens (2-2), even though they are home favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is rounding into form and has won its last two. It also gets extra rest after playing last Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ravens have historically been known for their defense, but that's certainly not the case this year since the team has blown 17-plus point leads in both of its losses, each coming at home. The Ravens have the league's last-ranked pass defense and will welcome a streaking Joe Burrow into town.

Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns since his last interception as is getting much better protection than earlier in the season. He's been sacked just three total times over the last two games, and Baltimore has the fifth-worst sack percentage in the league. Cincinnati also swept last year's season series, hanging 41 points on Baltimore in both games. That's just one of the many reasons why the model is steering clear of Baltimore in Week 5. See which team to pick here.

Instead, the model is backing a shocking team that is well-positioned to deliver a win in Week 5. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 5 survivor pool pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 5, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.