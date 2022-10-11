A rematch of last year's thrilling playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills is on tap for the Week 6 NFL schedule. As much as fans want to see Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen going head-to-head, they'll likely be just as eager to avoid this contest in their Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks. No matter what the NFL odds say, most view this as essentially a toss-up, which is a red flag in NFL knockout pool picks.

Buffalo is a 2-point favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL spreads from Caesars Sportsbook, which makes Mahomes a home underdog for the first time in his career. That extra motivation is another reason to steer clear of this game, but which one should you target as part of your Week 6 NFL survivor pool strategy?

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL schedule, the model is shying away from the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), even though they are favorites over the Miami Dolphins (3-2). Due to injury, there are questions as to who will be under center for Miami come Sunday, with Skylar Thompson replacing Teddy Bridgewater in Week 5, who had replaced Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4. Not being able to game plan for one specific quarterback works against the Vikings, while the Dolphins get to return home after back-to-back road defeats. Miami is allowing just 13 points per game at home compared to 35 on the road, while Minnesota scored just seven points in its one true road game.

A biproduct of Miami shuffling its QBs is that the team found its running game behind Raheem Mostert. He has 182 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry over the last two weeks, and the Vikings rank just 20th against the run. He also gives the Dolphins another option inside the 20, as the team ranks sixth in red zone conversion percentage, while Minnesota is 29th in red zone defense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

