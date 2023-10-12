Some stats take a while to process, but one involving Desmond Ridder could make his Falcons an attractive team for your Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks. Ridder is undefeated at home in the NFL at 5-0, and dating back to college, the former Cincinnati Bearcat is 31-0 in home games. With a Commanders squad that just handed the Bears their first victory in 15 tries heading to Atlanta on Sunday, should you get behind the Falcons with your Week 6 NFL knockout pool picks?

Despite Ridder's home mark, his Falcons are just 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds. Only two games have smaller NFL spreads, while multiple games have double-digit favorites. While taking Atlanta in Week 6 NFL eliminator pool picks may be an alluring option, that doesn't mean it's the best idea. Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in its Week 6 survivor pool pick.

For Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Cowboys, even though they are 2.5-point favorites over the Chargers. Dallas simply hasn't been the same defensively since losing cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to Week 3. Diggs leads all defensive players in interceptions since 2021 and Dallas gave up 10 total points in two games with him. In the three games without him, the Cowboys have allowed 73 total points.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is third in the NFL in passer rating, so he should be able to pick apart a suddenly suspect Dallas defense. Also, the Cowboys give up 4.5 yards per carry, which ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL, so if Austin Ekeler returns from injury, he should have wide rushing lanes. The Cowboys were exposed on both sides of the ball in their humbling 42-10 loss to the 49ers last week and a team with declining confidence isn't one to support in NFL survivor pools. Thus, the model is steering clear of the Cowboys for this week. See which team to pick here.

Instead, the model is backing a team with plenty of recent success against its Week 6 opponent.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 6 survivor pool?