Matthew Stafford and the Rams have been lighting up scoreboards, and the defense has been lighting up quarterbacks. Stafford leads a unit that boasts the league's top receiver, Cooper Kupp (809 yards), and is third in total yards (397.1 per game) and fifth in scoring (29.6). The Rams' opponent this week, Houston, is 28th in scoring defense (29 points) and the offense has turned the ball over 12 times, tied for second-most in the league. Should you target L.A. with your NFL survivor pool picks?

The Rams will be a target for many Week 8 NFL knockout pool picks. There are other favorites that could be popular Week 8 NFL pool picks, including the Bengals (-10 at the Jets) and Bills (-13.5 at home against the Dolphins).

The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. The player who lasts the most weeks without picking a losing team wins the pool. In the model's simulations, the team winning the highest percentage each week has gone a perfect 7-0 after the Cardinals (84 percent) crushed the Texans in Week 7.

Arizona joined the 49ers (75 percent in Week 1), Buccaneers (79 percent in Week 2), Cardinals and Ravens (79 percent in Week 3), Bills (87 percent in Week 4), Patriots (78 percent in Week 5) and Colts (81 percent in Week 6) as winners for survivor contestants who used those teams over the first seven weeks.

For NFL Week 8, the model is recommending you fade the Chiefs, even though the reigning AFC champs host the 2-5 Giants on Monday Night Football. The feeling might be that former MVP Patrick Mahomes will try to put on a show for the home fans in primetime. However, the Giants' defense comes in fired up, and Kansas City gave up four sacks and turned the ball over three times last Sunday.

Mahomes has been sacked 14 times and has thrown nine interceptions. New York's defense had six sacks in a 25-3 victory against the Panthers last week, holding them to 173 total yards and two-of-15 on third-down conversions. The Chiefs lead the NFL in turnovers (17), and the K.C. defense ranks near the bottom of the league in yards allowed and scoring (29 points per game).

In Week 8, the model is backing a team whose opponent has struggled mightily on both sides of the ball.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 8 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.