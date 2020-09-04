Most of the Week 1 NFL games will be played in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for many fans and bettors, anticipation remains sky-high as America's true national pastime returns. In addition to watching and wagering on the games, millions will participate in NFL survivor pools. The format calls for picking one team to win straight-up each week, but never using the same team twice. It's not how much you win by in an NFL knockout pool. It's simply about picking a winner and moving on, and often saving powerhouses for future weeks.

The loaded Week 1 NFL schedule features several attractive favorites. On paper, the Ravens (-8 at William Hill) should dismantle the Browns, the 49ers (-7) should handle the Cardinals, the Patriots (-6) should squash the Dolphins, the Eagles (-6) should humble Washington, the Bills (-6.5) should dispatch the Jets and the Colts (-7.5) should dominate the Jaguars. But which teams should you target with your NFL picks in knockout pools? Is there a lesser favorite that wins and sets you up for the rest of the season? Before you make any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $3,700.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. A renowned sportswriter who's reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

It all starts Sunday with Week 1. Tierney is not going with the host Bills, even though their opponents, the Jets, are mired in turmoil and missing several key defenders.

"Buffalo is drawing plenty of support in survivor pools," Tierney told SportsLine. "I will land on the Bills later, with plenty of appealing weeks on their soft schedule."

