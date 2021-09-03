The Buffalo Bills are a high-flying team, led by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and a stout defense. Coming off a strong 2020 season, the Bills could be one of your NFL survivor pool picks for Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. Buffalo is favored by 6.5 points over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bills are one of only a handful of squads favored by at least that big of a margin, according to the latest NFL odds. However, a lot of factors weigh into your NFL football pool picks.

Other teams who could attract attention include the Los Angeles Rams (-7.5 against the Bears), Carolina Panthers (-5 against the Jets), and San Francisco 49ers (-7.5 against the Lions). Alternatively, you could look to take the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5 against the Cowboys) atop your NFL confidence pool picks. Before making any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format. Each week, the available team winning the most computer simulations has prevailed straight-up You can only see who it's backing this week here.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 1, the model is shying away from the Chiefs. Kansas City is playing the Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland has appealing talent on both sides of the ball. The Browns were the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL in 2020, averaging 148.4 yards per game, and Cleveland was hyper-efficient with 4.8 yards per carry on the way to 21 rushing touchdowns.

Nick Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the NFL, and the Browns are also stellar on third down, converting at nearly a 45 percent clip last season. Defensively, Cleveland is better on paper after high-profile additions, and the Browns played the Chiefs close in the 2020 playoffs. The Chiefs should win, but they will be bigger favorites later in the season, and strategy is key in survivor pools.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a stunning team that finished under .500 last season. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 2, it will also put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.