Top NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 11, 2019

NFL survivor pool players took a beating last week after massive favorites like New Orleans and Indianapolis went down in flames. The Saints were laying nearly two touchdowns to the 1-7 Falcons, but Atlanta dominated in a 26-9 road win. The Colts were laying 10 points to the lowly Dolphins, yet fell 16-12 on their home turf. If you're still alive, you can't afford a misstep as the season enters the homestretch. But which NFL survivor picks can you bank on this week? Is it safe to back the Raiders versus the winless Bengals with your Week 11 knockout pool picks? What about the undefeated 49ers against the visiting Cardinals? The SportsLine Projection Model has your back with the optimal Week 11 NFL picks and survivor strategy.

This model has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Additionally, it beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season.

For NFL Week 11, we can tell you the model is not going with San Francisco, even though the 49ers are winning three-quarters of simulations against the visiting Cardinals. The 49ers are on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football, and Arizona just gave them a good game, losing 28-25, in Week 9.

With the lone exception of a blowout loss in New Orleans in Week 9, the Cardinals have been highly competitive since their 0-3-1 start. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray accounted for 362 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's 30-27 loss at Tampa Bay last Sunday.

There's another team winning just as often as the 49ers that the model loves for your NFL knockout picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL football picks.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 11 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 11, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 11 on straight-up picks three years running.