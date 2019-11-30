Top NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 13, 2019
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in the top survivor pool picks for Week 13.
By this point in the season, survivor and knockout pool players have likely used up powerhouses like the Patriots, 49ers, Ravens and Saints. With their choices dwindling, coming out ahead with your NFL survivor pool picks is no easy task. The NFL Week 13 schedule features three big favorites: Carolina over Washington; Philadelphia over Miami; and Kansas City over Oakland. Which is the safest pick to win straight-up with your NFL survivor picks? Or is there a better option among the tighter NFL spreads? The SportsLine Projection Model has your back with its optimal Week 13 NFL picks and survivor strategy.
This model, which has simulated the entire NFL season, has ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Additionally, it beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it has consistently crushed their NFL picks.
For NFL Week 13, we can tell you the model is not going with the Panthers, even though they're favored by double-digits over the Redskins and winning 74 percent of simulations. The Redskins notched their second win of the season last week, beating Detroit in dramatic fashion.
Washington is committed to running the ball under interim coach Bill Callahan, and the Redskins should have success against a Panthers defense allowing 5.0 yards per carry. Carolina has dropped three straight after a promising 5-3 start, and quarterback Kyle Allen has thrown nine interceptions over the last five games.
There's another team winning just as often as the Panthers that the model loves for your NFL knockout picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL predictions or picks.
So which team is a must-back in your NFL Week 13 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 13, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
