Top NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 2, 2019

Sixteen points is the largest spread ever covered by an NFL team on the road. The New England Patriots are favored by 18.5 as they head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 2, but should Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and the Patriots be among your optimal NFL survivor pool picks? Or is the best play holding onto them for a future week? New England is one of four teams favored by at least eight points this week, a group that includes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens against the Cardinals, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at the Raiders, and Deshaun Watson and the Texans against the Jaguars. Picking the right team at the right time is the top NFL survivor strategy. Picking the favorites isn't a lasting knockout pool strategy; just ask anyone who backed the favored Panthers on Thursday Night Football in their loss to the Buccaneers. Several key injuries make choosing this week's optimal survivor pool team more complicated than it seems, which is why you'll want to see the Week 2 NFL survivor picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in yours.

Being patient has helped the model become an authority at NFL survivor pool strategy, which calls for picking one team to win each week, but never picking the same one twice. It's not how much you win by in a survivor pool. Simply, it's about picking a winner and moving on, and sometimes saving the biggest favorite for a future week.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three years running. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's revealing the optimal football survivor pool picks for Week 2 of the NFL's 100th season. This week, we can tell you it's not going with the Patriots, even though they're massive road favorites against the Dolphins. If the pointspread moves to -20, it would be just the third time this decade a team has been favored by such a margin.

The Dolphins will continue to be a team to target with your NFL knockout pool picks. Miami lost 59-10 in Week 1 to the Ravens. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns and Marquise Brown became one of the hottest Fantasy football waiver wire pickups of the week.

The Patriots win almost 90 percent of the model's simulations against Miami, but New England is going to take down plenty of games this season, and the computer says now is not the time to pick the defending Super Bowl champion

