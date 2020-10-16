Timing is everything for NFL survivor pool picks, and millions of players already have learned that the hard way. For those who remain, the Week 6 NFL schedule brings another tricky puzzle to solve. Do you still have the option to take the Ravens, favored by 7.5 at Philadelphia, with your NFL knockout pool picks? What about the Patriots, who are favored by double-digits against the Broncos?

You could take a chance on a team like the Dolphins, who throttled the 49ers and are giving 9.5 at home against the Jets, with your NFL picks. With only a handful of big favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds and several teams likely off your board, you need to tread carefully. Before making any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model recommends.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 10-5 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. And it enters Week 6 on an incredible 106-70 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format. Each week, the available team winning the most computer simulations has prevailed straight-up. You can only see who it's backing here.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 6, the model is shying away from the Steelers, even though they're undefeated and hosting the Browns. The Browns have won four straight since opening with a loss to the mighty Ravens, and quarterback Baker Mayfield and dynamic receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham can be dangerous. In fact, the Browns have topped 30 points the last four weeks.

Cleveland's running game is the best in the NFL at 188.4 yards per game, and Kareem Hunt (347 yards) and D'Ernest Johnson (127 in the past two games) are carrying the load with starting back Nick Chubb out. The Browns haven't beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the Mike Tomlin Era (0-13), but there are plenty of less risky options on the board.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a shocking team with a record below .500. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 7, it will also put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 6 Survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 6, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL.