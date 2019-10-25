Top NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 8, 2019

There are plenty of possible NFL survivor picks for Week 8, with five favorites of a touchdown or more. The Saints are laying 10.5 points to the visiting Cardinals, the Lions are giving a touchdown to the visiting Giants, the Rams are laying 13 to the Bengals in London, and the Steelers are giving two touchdowns to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Survivor players only need their NFL knockout picks to win straight-up. They can only use every team once, so it's important to plan out the rest of the season and save certain teams for the stretch run. What are this week's optimal NFL survivor pool picks? The proven computer model at SportsLine, which has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times, has generated the optimal Week 8 NFL picks and survivor strategy.

Since its inception, this model is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks. On straight-up picks, it ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up. Now, the model has revealed its optimal NFL knockout picks for Week 8 only at SportsLine.

We can tell you the model isn't going with the red-hot Saints, even though they're winning 73 percent of simulations against the visiting Cardinals. New Orleans has won and covered five straight since quarterback Teddy Bridgewater replaced the injured Drew Brees. But this could be a letdown spot for the Saints after a showdown game in Chicago, even if they get Brees back from injury.

Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has not thrown an interception during the team's three-game win streak. He's completed at least 62.5 percent of his throws in six straight games. With Patrick Peterson back to anchor the secondary, the Cardinals could frustrate Bridgewater and slow down wide receiver Michael Thomas, making New Orleans one of the NFL survivor picks to avoid this week.

There's a team that's winning more often than the Saints, and it's the top play for your NFL pool picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL football pool picks.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 8 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.