The NFL is officially back in full swing. Weeks after many teams kicked off their spring programming with organized team activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamps got underway starting this week, serving up a healthy dose of storylines in advance of the 2025 campaign. And, as always, there was no shortage of big-name drama across the league.

Most notably, a handful of star players didn't show up to mandatory work as part of ongoing contract disputes (more on that below). Meanwhile, countless others took the field for the most intensive on-field work that teams will host until training camp fully begins in late July. Still others proved they're back in good physical form after enduring injuries last season, giving their respective clubs even more hope for what's ahead.

Which players and teams really stood out during the latest round of early-summer action? Which fans should be concerned about the absence of their favorite playmakers? We've got you covered below with a roundup of the key storylines to come from Tuesday's activity, plus our top takeaways moving forward:

The Aaron Rodgers tour resumes in Pittsburgh

Did we ever really stop talking about the quarterback, who spent much of the offseason waffling about his football future? On Tuesday, at least, the talk was warranted, as the former Green Bay Packers great took the field in Steelers threads for the first time, rocking No. 8 in black and gold.

The best part: Rodgers' fresh look was unveiled just hours after new division rival Myles Garrett, the star pass rusher of the Cleveland Browns, smiled at the thought of facing the 41-year-old signal-caller this fall: "I think it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard."

Kirk Cousins is playing good soldier

Besides Aaron Rodgers, no quarterback has drawn more headlines for the possibility of changing teams this offseason. Yet the Atlanta Falcons veteran didn't just report for minicamp Tuesday; he also said all the right things to the inevitable gaggle of reporters that surrounded him, insisting he's not in town to make waves, but rather support Michael Penix Jr., the man who replaced him late in 2024. Standing pat happens to make the most sense for Cousins at this juncture, given the dearth of clear starting opportunities elsewhere, but the Falcons can now rest assured Cousins will handle this like a pro, at least publicly.

AFC South quarterbacks are very sore

Three of the four starters in the division were fending off -- or still recovering from -- various degrees of injuries at the start of minicamp. C.J. Stroud was back to throwing for the Houston Texans after sitting out spring sessions with what coach DeMeco Ryans deemed "general [shoulder] soreness." Trevor Lawrence is apparently dealing with a similar issue (or non-issue, as coach Liam Coen suggested), wearing a right-arm sleeve in his Tuesday debut. Anthony Richardson is the most concerning, though, with Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen declining to put a timetable on his quarterback's return from a bad shoulder.

A handful of star players reported for work despite ongoing contract talks, including Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Just as many steered clear of mandatory minicamp out of frustration. McLaurin might be the most notable; he's entering a contract year with the Washington Commanders and figures to eventually reconcile with a club bent on title contention alongside star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Watt, meanwhile, is also approaching the final year of a lucrative deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fellow AFC North pass rusher Trey Hendrickson also avoided the Cincinnati Bengals as part of a months-long dispute.

Stefon Diggs staying mum about off-field drama

A top addition of the New England Patriots this offseason, the veteran wide receiver faced a bevy of questions Tuesday about his suspicious activity on a Memorial Day party boat, which were captured in viral video. Diggs, who was seen distributing an unidentified pink substance from a small bag, smiled through most of the queries while also deliberately evading them, arguing he intends to keep the details of the apparent off-field incident "internal." The former Buffalo Bills standout added only that he's had positive conversations with coach Mike Vrabel. He also got an endorsement from new quarterback Drake Maye, who called the pass catcher an "awesome teammate."