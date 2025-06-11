The offseason program is ramping up across the NFL, with teams either in the thick of minicamp or wrapping up OTAs before they enter the mandatory sessions leading up to the summer break.

While these workouts won't give us any definitive answers about what's to come during the 2025 season, they do lay the groundwork for training camp and position battles that may unfold. Believe it or not, this time of the year is centered more around players who are not on the field and holding out for contractual reasons. The Commanders, Bengals and Steelers are all missing key start as they seek contract extensions.

There's been no shortage of storylines, and Wednesday was no exception. There was an injury scare to one of the league's brightest young wide receivers and a health update from a former All-Pro running back as he begins his tenure with a new team.

To get you caught up on all the latest in the NFL during minicamp, check out our takeaways below.

Brian Thomas Jr. 'fine' after injury scare

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 133 REC 87 REC YDs 1282 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Brian Thomas Jr. took the NFL by storm during his rookie season and is primed for even more success in Year 2. Of course, all that is predicated on staying healthy, and Jaguars fans got a bit of a scare Wednesday when the second-year star exited Jacksonville's minicamp practice after colliding with cornerback Tyson Campbell. However, folks can exhale as head coach Liam Coen told reporters after the session that Thomas' should is "fine" and that taking him out was more of a cautious measure.

"He's fine," Coen said of Thomas, via Jags Wire. "He absolutely could have gone back and played. Bruised it a little bit, said he had great range of motion, strength, he was all good. No issues, just precautionary."

Nick Chubb says previous injuries 'all behind me'

Nick Chubb HOU • RB • #24 Att 102 Yds 332 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The newest member of the Houston Texans backfield believes he's on the verge of a rebound following some injury-filled seasons the past few years. Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury during the 2023 season, which flipped his career on its head. However, in the aftermath of signing with the Texans this week, the 29-year-old provided reporters with an encouraging health update.

"That's all behind me. Injuries happen," he told reporters on Wednesday, via NFL.com. "With what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. So, I'm over the hump. Now, I'm feeling as good as I have been in a long time."

Chubb returned to action midway through last season and looked like a back still on the mend, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. That said, if we're to take him at his word and he's back to his old self, he could form a lethal running back pairing with Joe Mixon in Houston.

Nick Chubb to Texans: Can former All-Pro rusher continue success of RBs going to new teams post-ACL injury? Jeff Kerr

Commanders WR carted off during practice

Noah Brown WAS • WR • #85 TAR 56 REC 35 REC YDs 453 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

While most of the talk surrounding the Commanders receiver room has centered around Terry McLaurin's holdout, Washington saw one pass-catcher in attendance go down with a possible serious injury. As noted by The Washington Post, Noah Brown was carted off the field during 7-on-7 drills. After going down and being helped to the sideline, Brown threw his helmet, seemingly in frustration. Brown, who was on the receiving end of Jayden Daniels' infamous Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears last season, re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year, $4.5 million deal back in March.

Breece Hall brushes off offseason trade rumors

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 209 Yds 876 TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

With the New York Jets ushering in a new regime and the running back entering the final year of his rookie deal, Breece Hall was the subject of trade rumors this offseason. To this point, no deal has come across the wire, and Hall remains with the Jets as they roll through minicamp. On Wednesday, the veteran acknowledged he saw those trade rumors, but conversations with new head coach Aaron Glenn eased concerns about a potential departure.

"I was seeing it just like everybody else was," Hall said, via Fox Sports. "It didn't happen. I'm here. [Aaron Glenn] called me and told me he wanted me to be here. For me, that meant a lot. Like I said, I'm here. I'm here to work, to do my job, and prove to them that I deserve to be here."

Steelers are going to be more pass-heavy in 2025

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a reputation of being a bit more conservative, and that was backed up last year with Pittsburgh running the ball the fourth-most in 2024. However, that seems like it's going to change in 2025 to lean towards a more pass-heavy approach, especially after signing Aaron Rodgers and trading for DK Metcalf this offseason. On Wednesday, Smith said as much, telling reporters that "We didn't bring Aaron in here and sign DK for all that money to go run the wishbone."