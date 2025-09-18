Last week, we were just one NFL teaser leg away from going a perfect 8-0 in this space and 4-0 on the recommended two-leg wagers. It's worth noting that totals tripped us up again, as the Titans and Rams combined for 52 points to eclipse the adjusted total of 47.5 that we took under.

Even so, we swept the board with our ATS teaser legs (6-0 teaser legs and 3-0 on teaser parlay wagers), and five of those covered the spread against the original number. The lone outlier was the Broncos (+4.5), who saw an apparent victory turn into a walk-off 29-28 wins for the Colts following a penalty on a missed field-goal attempt.

Let's try to keep the momentum going with a handful of teaser parlay wagers for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Please keep in mind that each teaser leg is graded on a five-star confidence level so you can mix and match as you see fit.

Early Week 3 slate teaser

Texans +7.5 (4.5 stars)

Titans +10.5 (4 stars)

We're backing a pair of AFC South underdogs on the early slate. The preseason divisional favorite Texans (0-2) are just a couple plays away from being undefeated, their solid defense being countered by a limited offense and self-inflicted damage. Even so, we like them with this key number against the upstart Jaguars. We'll also back a gritty Titans club, whose performances have been better than their final scores suggest against a Colts team that has looked impressive thus far but feels due for regression.

Late Week 3 slate teaser

As of Thursday morning, many outlets, including FanDuel, are dealing the Bears as 1.5-point favorites, adding immense value to the Cowboys at +7.5. If your outlet has the odds reversed, we'd still take Dallas at +4.5 or better but reduce the confidence level from five to four stars. Moreover, we are not sold long term on the outlook for the Seahawks in a competitive NFC West, nor do we wish to wear out our welcome fading the Saints, which is bound to eventually backfire. But in order to remain viable for a winning record and playoff berth, Seattle has to take care of business here, and we'll count on its gritty defense to do just enough to emerge with a win. We're more comfortable teasing the chalk side in this one.

Week 3 totals only teaser

Falcons/Panthers Over 37.5 points (4 stars)

Saints/Seahawks Under 47.5 points (4 stars)

Proceed with caution, as totals have tripped us up in each of the first two weeks. Even so, we think we have identified a couple solid positions. These teams combined for 140 points in their two meetings last year, with Carolina ending Atlanta's playoff hopes with a stunning 44-38 overtime walk-off victory in Week 18 to end Atlanta's playoff hopes. We expect to see enough offensive output to get past this modest adjusted number. We also expect the Saints and Seahawks to maintain a choppy game script that sends this one under the adjusted total.

Week 3 primetime games teaser

We'd likely be confident teasing either side of the SNF matchup, but will support the home underdog in a battle teams desperate to avoid an 0-3 start. The Giants showed their upside last week in an overtime loss to the Cowboys, a game they probably should have won. The injury-riddled Chiefs, who lost 20-17 at home to the Eagles last week in a Super Bowl rematch, likely find a way to get a breakthrough win here but we don't see it coming by double figures. Moreover, we usually wouldn't tease a favorite such as the Ravens on a key early number, but we simply would rather essentially turn them into a pick 'em as opposed supporting a Lions side that is in a difficult spot and has gotten the worst of this rivalry. The Ravens are 6-1 in the last seven meetings and rolled to a 38-6 home win two seasons ago.

Teaser legs record last week: 7-1

Teaser legs record season to date: 12-4