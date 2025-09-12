In Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, our six-point teaser recommendations ended up a mixed bag. The biggest liability came when the Detroit Lions failed to cover the teaser-adjusted point spread of +8.5 in their season-opening 28-13 loss to the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

This killed our late-slate teaser, and our totals-only teaser when down in flames when the Jets vs. Steelers matchup flew Over the posted total in Pittsburgh's 34-32 victory. However, we won our early slate teaser with the Falcons (+8.5) in their 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers and the Cardinals -0.5 in their 20-13 win over the Saints. We also hit our primetime teaser with the Ravens +7.5 in their wild 41-40 loss to the Bills and the Bears +7.5 in their 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Now, we move on to our Week 2 6-point teaser plays as listed below. Keep in mind that finding the best price is the key to long-term success. DraftKings offers this wager for a price of -120, and we'd be hesitant to play these at any worse price than -125.

Also note, each teaser leg is graded on a five-star confidence level so you can mix and match as you see fit.

Early Week 2 slate teaser

Patriots +7.5 (4.5 stars)

Lions -0.5 (4 stars)

It looks as if the Dolphins are on thin ice and perhaps just a loss or two away from imploding, with a coaching change and rebuilding mindset strong possibilities. We'll take the overhauled Patriots to cover this adjusted number and also count on the Lions to bounce back and just defeat the talented but erratic Bears.

Late Week 2 slate teaser

The late slate feels a bit trappy with a couple of alluring road favorites that could take us down, but we'll still take the Broncos at an adjusted number that is giving the Colts perhaps too much credit for their dominant Week 1 performance against the aforementioned Dolphins. This could be a competitive game, but we like getting those key underdog numbers in favor of Denver. We'll also take the injury-plagued Chiefs to cover the big key number as a home underdog in their Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles.

Week 2 totals only teaser

Bears/Lions Over 40.5 points (4 stars)

Titans/Rams Under 47.5 (4.5 stars)

The totals were our downfall last week, but in Week 2 we see the Lions and Bears generating enough offense to clip the adjusted Over total. Conversely, we see a bit of an ugly grinder in store between the Titans and Rams, thus making the adjusted Under feel like a safe position.

Week 2 primetime games teaser

Falcons +9.5 (4 stars)

Bucs +8.5 (4 stars)

We're not buying into the Vikings as a decent-size favorite against the Falcons and are comfortable adjusting the Atlanta side. The Falcons have some injury issues with their playmakers, but it looks as though banged-up receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney will both play. The Texans have a chance to bounce back from their Week 1 loss, but we'd rather cushion the underdog side with a more complete Tampa Bay club.

Teaser legs record last week: 5-3

Teaser legs record season to date: 5-3