Top offseason acquisition for Eagles defense could be out a while after suffering 'significant injury'

The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Week 1 with a win against division rival Washington despite falling behind 17-0 early on, but they did not make it out of the game will a full complement of healthy players. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told assembled media on Monday morning that defensive lineman Malik Jackson suffered a significant injury during the game, and the team expects him to be out for a while.

Jackson left the stadium on Sunday in a walking boot, and Pederson could not guarantee that he would even make it back this season.

Jackson was cut by the Jaguars this offseason as they created cap space to sign former Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles, who broke his clavicle on Sunday and is headed to injured reserve, though he could return later this season. Jackson quickly landed with Philadelphia on a three-year, $30 million deal that contains $17 million in guarantees.

While Jackson's loss should hurt, if there was any position group on their roster where the Eagles could withstand a major injury, it was likely the defensive line. Even with Jackson out, the team still has Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan, Josh Sweat, Hassan Ridgeway, and fourth-round pick Shareef Miller in the fold. Jackson's absence will presumably mean more early-down work for Jernigan, while Curry and Graham may move inside more often on passing downs in order to get the best pass rushing group on the field.