Top prospects get giant graffiti murals around Dallas ahead of 2018 NFL Draft

The city of Dallas will play draft host for the first time when the 2018 NFL Draft comes to town next week, and it promises to be a big ol' Texas-sized shindig. The NFL and the city are going to find ways to do things differently, to make this event stand out.

One new way? Street murals.

The NFL worked with a group of street artists in the Dallas area in order to commission five different murals around the city. Bradley Chubb, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley are all featured.

I'm far from being "cool" or "hip" but these are both cool and hip -- each of them has a different identity to them, that attempts to reflect the prospect, but in a very retro/throwback way. Click on the links for Google Maps locations in case you're in Dallas and want to check them out.

The image of Chubb, the NC State superstar pass rusher and likely top-five pick, is a painting of a painting, with a streetlight above it shining down on the defensive end hanging out casually in his uniform. Chubb's mural is on Corinth Street, with the mural wall on Park Street.

Courtesy NFL

Barkley's mural appears at the Fabrication Yard and is apparently backed up to a shed of some sort, which already features a ton of graffiti. It almost stands out in how clean it is, how it looks like a real painting on the backdrop of the graffiti itself.

Courtesy NFL

The Baker Mayfield art looks like it has some kind of splatter technique -- the Oklahoma quarterback, wearing his signature headband, is highlighted by a white ring and accented by a big red backdrop. He's located at City Place/Kemet Kitchen Building with the mural wall on S. Walton at corner of S. Walton & Commerce St. Ponchaveli isn't finding his name on Mayfield's infamous list of people who have wronged him.

courtesy NFL

Darnold's mural is crazy. I don't even know what's going on here: if you wanted to get really deep on it, you could make some case that it's a discussion of him being intellectual, with the arrows pointing in different ways and the honeycombs behind him. It's almost a shame it's not the background for Rosen's (not that Darnold isn't smart). The best part? It's next to a chop shop. Rob's Shop Chop actually, which is near Expo Alley Park.

Courtesy NFL

Rosen's mural is just a picture of avocado toast because he's a millennial. Kidding, kidding. It's actually really old school, with the UCLA quarterback featured set to sling a football (The Duke, if you prefer) while posted up outside of a record store. Rosen is in a parking lot in front of Good Records and might have the most determined look. The combo of the fading red glow on the back and the cool blue almost feels perfect for his laid-back personality and fiery approach on the field.

Courtesy NFL

You can see the different approach in even the main song to the draft, a "Dallas" theme mixed with shots of the prospects, which of course features Jerry Jones as a "special guest."

The real stars here might be the artists who put this artwork up. Tremendous stuff.