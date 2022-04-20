Already familiar with him, that didn't stop the Steelers from inviting Malik Willis to visit Pittsburgh's facility on the final day teams are permitted to speak to prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis, the former Liberty standout and one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's draft, visited the Steelers' facility Wednesday, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The draft in Las Vegas kicks off in just eight days.

A month ago, Steelers brass watched Willis work out during his pro day. On the eve of his pro day, Willis and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin connected over dinner. Tomlin also spoke with Willis following a Senior Bowl practice back in February.

Projected as a first-round pick, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Willis had a successful run at Liberty after initially beginning his college career at Auburn. During his two seasons at Liberty, Willis completed 62.4% of his passes with 47 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. He was also lethal on the ground, with 1,822 yards, 27 touchdowns and a 5.4 yards per carry average.

Along with Willis, fellow quarterback prospects Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Carson Strong and Chris Oladokun have visited the Steelers leading up to the draft. The Steelers, who are expected to spend a high draft pick on a quarterback, own the 20th overall pick and the 52nd overall pick.

Two of our five CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have the Steelers taking Willis with the 20th overall pick. Meanwhile, Ryan Wilson took a different approach; he has the Steelers selecting Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis with that pick, then using the 52nd pick to take Ridder, who last fall helped the Cincinnati Bearcats clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Steelers are expected to select a quarterback following the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who hung up his cleats following a highly-decorated 18-year career. Pittsburgh signed Mitchell Trubisky, a former Pro Bowler with the Bears, to a two-year deal earlier this offseason. The Steelers still have 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph, who will look to compete with Trubisky for the starting job during training camp.

While the starting job in 2022 will come down to either Trubisky or Rudolph, the Steelers' rookie quarterback (assuming they draft one) would essentially be given a redshirt season to grow while getting acclimated to the NFL. That was the plan for Roethlisberger back in 2004 before an injury to Tommy Maddox thrust Roethlisberger into the huddle just two weeks into his rookie campaign. Big Ben ended up winning his first 14 starts en route to receiving Rookie of the Year honors.