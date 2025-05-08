Free agency season may have begun two months ago, but there are still plenty of notable players that are still available. With the 2025 NFL Draft now behind us, look for teams to start getting more aggressive when it comes to signing the best-available players in an effort to finalize their rosters heading into minicamp.

Defensively, there are a lot of big name players who are still in search of their next NFL home. Specifically, there are several notable pass rushers and cornerbacks who could add value to a defense that could use some depth at those areas.

Rest assured that several talented free agents will be signed before the start of training camp. Some, however, may have to wait until after camps have started after teams have started to suffer injuries. Given the drudgery that is training camp, don't expect veterans who sign after camps have opened to be shedding any tears.

Below is a position-by-position ranking of the best-available defensive players, starting with perhaps the deepest position when it comes to talented players.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Smith is coming off a solid 2024 season that saw him record 9.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss while playing for the Browns and Lions. Smith showed that he is still a formidable pass rusher after recording just 5.5 sacks in 2023.

At 36, Miller isn't the same player he once was. Last year, however, Miller proved that he can still get to the quarterback after recording six sacks in 13 regular season games. Last year was a much-needed bounce back season for Miller, who did not record a single sack in 2023 after injuring his knee late in the 2022 season.

Like Miller, Judon is clearly not the pass rusher he wants was, but he could still provide value as a backup or as a part-time starter. He put up decent stats last year for the Falcons, tallying 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown.

Top remaining NFL free agents at every offensive position: Aaron Rodgers, Keenan Allen headline list Bryan DeArdo

Defensive line

Despite just turning 30, it appears that the arrow is still pointing up for Walker as far as production is concerned. Last year, the former second-round pick made a career-high 17 starts while recording a career-high 47 tackles. He also had 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss during his second season with the Bears.

At 29, Cominsky one of the rare notable defensive linemen still available that is under 30. After a disappointing start to his NFL career, Cominsky had more success the past two years after going from Atlanta to Detroit. He had a career-high 4.0 sacks in 2023 and followed that season up with 2.0 sacks and a career-high 36 tackles last season.

A 2013 third-round pick, Jenkins has carved out a solid career that includes 64 starts in 150 regular season games. He started in each of the Raiders' regular seasons games over the last two years. Over that span, Jenkings made 109 tackles and recorded his first career touchdown on a recovered fumble.

Inside linebacker

By far, the best defensive player currently unsigned is Kendricks, who is coming off a season that saw him rack up 138 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Cowboys. Money might very well be the biggest reason why the former All-Pro is still on the open market.

Along with being a productive linebacker, Hewitt was also a solid special teams performer during his first 10 seasons in the NFL. In 2024, he filled the stat sheet with 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception while making four starts for the Texans. At 32, Hewitt doesn't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down.

A longtime Patriot, Bentley was a rookie the year New England won its sixth and most recent Super Bowl. He cracked the team's starting lineup two years later and remained there until he suffered a season-ending injury two weeks into the 2024 season. The season prior to getting hurt, Bentley posted his third straight season with at least 109 tackles. He also recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks.

Cornerback

Gilmore visited the Cowboys (his team during the 2023 season) late last month, so it's clear that teams are still interested in his services. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore is still a solid starting cornerback. Last year, the 34-year-old Gilmore made 56 tackles and recorded an interception while starting in 15 games for the Vikings.

In 2023, Bradberry was one of the most sought-after players in free agency before he signed a two-year deal with the Eagles. He played well that season but missed the entire 2024 season after he a torn Achilles and Soleus tendon during a preseason practice. Bradberry said following the Eagles' Super Bowl win that he expected to be back on the field when voluntary workouts started.

Hilton was picked over Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. largely because of his health and the fact that he is still playing at a relatively high level. Hilton, despite recording 73 tackles and an interception last season, was part of the Bengals' offseason purge on defense after the unit was historically bad during the first 12 games of the season. Hilton would be a nice pickup for a team that needs depth at slot corner.

Safety

Simmons' availability is odd to say the least. The former two-time Pro Bowler continues to be without a team despite putting up decent numbers last year for the Falcons. Simmons reportedly wants to join forces with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Whitehead is available after he missed the end of the 2024 season after being in a car accident. If he's healthy, Whitehead would be a nice addition for a team that is in need of help at strong safety. In addition to being a reliable tackler, Whitehead has impressive ball skills that allowed him to intercept a career-high four passes in 2023.

Blackmon was picked over Marcus Williams because he quite simply was the better player last year. He picked off three passes and made 86 tackles in 16 games for the Colts. Blackmon set career-highs with 88 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed the season before that.