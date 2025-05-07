With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the focus is back on free agency as teams look to round out their rosters ahead of minicamp.

You might be surprised to see the names who are still available in free agency, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously, the biggest name is Aaron Rodgers, a four-time league MVP who has remained on the open market since he and the Jets officially parted ways back in March. Rodgers has chosen to keep his options open since the Jets released him, although it appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers have the inside track on signing the future Hall of Fame quarterback if he decides to continue playing.

There are several other former Pro Bowlers still available as well, specifically at the running back and receiver positions. There are also multiple former Pro Bowl offensive linemen available for teams that are looking to add some depth in the trenches.

Below is a position-by-position ranking of the best offensive free agents who are still available. While some of these players may be signed before minicamp, others may not get picked up until after training camps begin and teams begin to suffer injuries.

Quarterback

Technically, Rodgers is still a free agent, although the Steelers are expecting him to sign pen to paper sometime in the relatively near future. If they do sign Rodgers, it'll complete what has been a solid offseason for the Steelers, whose other recent additions include two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, and first-round pick Derrick Harmon.

It's somewhat surprising that Wentz is still available when you consider his bona fides that include 95 career starts. His days as a starter might be over, but Wentz could nonetheless be a solid backup for a team that already has a starter in place. Who knows, Wentz could possibly join the list of past quarterbacks who enjoyed a late-career rebirth if the right opportunity arises.

Ridder edged out Tyler Huntley largely because of his potential. A third-round pick just three years ago, Ridder had some success during his only year as the Falcons' full-time starter. A coaching change, however, led to Ridder leaving Atlanta and spending the 2024 season as a backup in Las Vegas. Given his history with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh could be Ridder's next stop if the Steelers don't end up signing Rodgers.

Running back

A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb was enjoying a Hall of Fame-caliber career before suffering his devastating knee injury early in the 2023 season. Chubb returned last year following a grueling rehab, but be wasn't the same player he had been pre-injury. But even if he never does return to his pre-injury form, Chubb could still provide value as a short-yardage back.

A role player during his years in Green Bay, Williams enjoyed success during his two years as the Lions' featured back (he led the NFL in touchdown runs in 2022, his last year in Detroit). Williams didn't pan out in New Orleans, but that shouldn't stop a team from giving the 30-year-old veteran another opportunity.

Honestly, I'm sure not sure why Johnson hasn't gotten more opportunities, as he always seems to produce when giving the opportunity (with the lone exception being his first year with the Jaguars). Johnson, who spent his first four years with the Browns before spending the last two seasons in Jacksonville, has a very impressive 4.6 career yards-per-carry average. While he's no longer a spring chicken, the 29-year-old Johnson's workload (he has 214 career carries and 267 career touches) is more befitting of a younger back.

Wide receiver

Surprised to see Allen's name on this list of available players? You aren't the only one. After just one year in Chicago, the six-time Pro Bowler is still on the market after catching a respectable 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Still just 32 years old, Allen would be a great signing at this point in the offseason.

His 2024 season was an injury-riddled mess, but Cooper is just two years removed from arguably his best season to date (he capped that season off with a 265-yard receiving day while leading the Browns to a win over the Texans). If healthy, Cooper could offer a lot to an offense. If nothing else, he could serve in a complementary role while opening things up for his teammates.

A longtime Bengal, Boyd's first (and apparently only) season with the Titans did not go well. One bad season, though, shouldn't discourage a team from signing the former 1,000-yard receiver, who could reprise his role during his final years in Cincinnati, when he served as a complementary piece while playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Tight end

Still just 29, Everett has enjoyed a productive albeit under-the-radar career up to this point. He put up solid numbers during his time with the Rams, Seahawks and Chargers before having a forgettable 2024 season in Chicago. Given his age and previous production (he averaged 41 catches per season during his first seven seasons), Everett would be a solid pickup for a team looking to add a proven pass catcher at the tight end position.

Akins, who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, had a nice bounce-back season in 2024 following a disappointing 2023 campaign. Last year (his second with the Browns), Akins caught a career-high 40 passes while catching 69% of his targets. He's just two years removed from arguably his best season so far, when he pulled down 37 passes for 495 yards and five scores for Houston.

Vannett was picked over Hayden Hurst because of his prowess as a blocker. While he's not as known for his receiving skills, that part of Vannett's game is solid, too. Last year, he caught 17 of his 20 targets that included three touchdowns, his highest total since 2018.

Center

A former undrafted rookie, Brunskill has carved out a nice career that includes 69 career starts. Three of those starts came in the postseason as a member of the 49ers. Brunskill made 10 starts while playing in 17 games last year with the Titans.

Harris appeared in 17 games in 2023 after missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. Harris made two starts last year after he was traded back to Cleveland during the offseason. He's made six starts while appearing in 46 games.

Feeney, 31, received starts at center, guard and at tight end during his first seven seasons. While most of his work has been at left guard, Feeney has had three different stints as a center, including in 2020, when he started in each of the Chargers' 16 regular-season games.

Guard

Outside of Rodgers, Scherff is arguably the most accomplished free agent still available. A five-time Pro Bowler, Scherff has started in each of his 144 career games in the NFL. He started every game for the Jaguars over the past three seasons while showcasing his impressive durability.

Like Scherff, Mason has carved out a long and successful career. An 11-year veteran, the 31-year-old has started in 147 regular-season games and in a whopping 17 playoff games. Mason, who spent the past two years with the Texans, won two Super Bowls in New England earlier in his career while helping protect Tom Brady.

Health might be the main reason why Hernandez remains unsigned. A perennial starter during his years with the Giants and Cardinals, Hernandez missed the final 12 games of the 2024 season after injuring his knee.

Offensvie tackle

A former No. 10 overall pick, Wills' career started off well before he started to run into knee issues. He played in just 13 games the past two years after starting in each of Cleveland's 17 games in 2022. Some teams may be leery of signing Wills after he chose to sit out a game last year after hyperextending his knee the previous week. That, in addition to his recent knee issues, is likely among the reasons why Wills is still available.

Fant's tenure in Seattle lasted just two games, as he was placed on injured reserve shortly after he injured his knee during the Seahawks' season opener. The previous season, Fant started 15 games (including two postseason games) for the Texans. The 32-year-old has 75 career regular-season and six postseason playoff starts under his belt.

A former first-round pick, Peat earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods during his nine-year run with the Saints. He started just one game for the Raiders last year, though, his first season away from New Orleans. The 31-year-old started 103 regular-season and six postseason games during his first decade in the NFL. He's versatile, having received time at both tackle spots.