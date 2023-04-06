NFL free agency has taken somewhat of a backseat over the past week. Most of the big names have found their new NFL homes, and the 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner. While the draft is where real teams are built, there's still talent out there waiting to be signed.

There's more than just Odell Beckham Jr. There are several starting caliber running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen looking for new contracts. Below, we will break down the top five free agents at each offensive position, as we enter the month of April.

Free agents taken from Spotrac.com.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • #11 CMP% 62.3 YDs 1755 TD 11 INT 9 YD/Att 6.36 View Profile

If you're a team in the free agency market for a starting quarterback, you're not going to find many options. After Wentz's second straight one-and-done with a team, he will likely be a backup in 2023. He started seven games in 2022 for the Washington Commanders, winning two of them. We'll see what the future holds for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Teddy Bridgewater MIA • QB • #5 CMP% 62.0 YDs 683 TD 4 INT 4 YD/Att 8.65 View Profile

Bridgewater, 30, is a valuable backup who started two games for the Miami Dolphins last year. One has to believe he will be scooped up soon. Maybe after the draft when another round of the quarterback carousel has come and gone. Back in 2015, Bridgewater went 11-5 for the Minnesota Vikings while throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's played for four different teams over the last four years.

Matt Ryan IND • QB • #2 CMP% 67.0 YDs 3057 TD 14 INT 13 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

Ryan is 37 going on 38, so I would hypothesize all options are on the table. He went 4-7-1 for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and averaged 254.8 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Running back

Kareem Hunt CLE • RB • #27 Att 123 Yds 468 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Hunt played in all 17 games for the Cleveland Browns this past season, but recorded just 678 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. He's not yet 28, and could benefit a team looking for a dual-threat weapon. Hunt tried for a contract extension last offseason, and was unsuccessful in doing so. He may be on his way out of Cleveland.

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

I think one of the weirdest things that happened this offseason was Zeke releasing a wish list of teams that don't seem to have interest in him. Does he return to the Dallas Cowboys, or does another team sign him to help another running back? Either way, it's hard to imagine another club will give him as many touches as the Cowboys did in 2022. Last season was probably the worst of Elliott's career, as he rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. I still think he has some tread left on the tires, though.

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • #7 Att 189 Yds 668 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Fournette asked for his release earlier this offseason, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers granted his request. He still racked up 1,191 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in 2022. Fournette is one of several dual-threat guys still looking for new deals.

Wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • #3 TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The big fish. OBJ has been active on social media as he searches for his new NFL home. It will be interesting not only to see who he chooses, but how much money he gets. With Aaron Rodgers' looming trade to the New York Jets, I view them as the favorite. Plus, there's reportedly mutual interest in a marriage. Beckham is 30 and coming off of another ACL tear, but he looked pretty fluid in his workout videos. He provided a Super-Bowl spark for the Los Angeles Rams a couple years ago. Could he do the same for another team?

Jarvis Landry NO • WR • #80 TAR 39 REC 25 REC YDs 272 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Landry played in just nine games this past season for his hometown New Orleans Saints due to injury. He's coming off of the two worst seasons of his career, but teams will be interested in a veteran slot weapon.

Olamide Zaccheaus ATL • WR • #17 TAR 61 REC 40 REC YDs 533 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

There are plenty of players I could place here at No. 3, but Zaccheaus intrigues me because of his age. He turns 26 in July, and is coming off of a career year in which he caught 40 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns. I'm somewhat surprised he remains unsigned.

Tight end

Cameron Brate TB • TE • #84 TAR 38 REC 20 REC YDs 174 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

There's not many notable tight ends left on the open market, but Brate is probably No. 1. The soon-to-be 32 year old has only played for the Buccaneers, and has started in 33 of 126 career games. He caught 20 passes for 174 yards in 2022.

Arnold has bounced around a bit during his time in the NFL. The 28 year old saw his receptions per game with the Jags drop from 3.5 in 2021 to 0.5 in 2022 due to the arrival of Evan Engram in Jacksonville. Still, Arnold averaged a career-high 10.4 yards per target this past season.

Drew Sample CIN • TE • #89 TAR 2 REC 2 REC YDs -2 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Sample is a former second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals that turns 27 later this month. He played in just two games last year due to a knee injury, and has 58 catches for 458 yards and one touchdown to his name in 44 career games played. A change of scenery could be great for him.

Offensive tackle

Wynn is probably the best tackle available on the open market at this point, and he has played on both the left and right sides. The former first-round pick has started 40 of 43 games over his first five NFL seasons, and is just 27 years old. However, Wynn has never played a full season, and a foot injury cut his 2022 campaign short.

Lewan is an interesting player. The former first-round pick made three straight Pro Bowls for the Tennessee Titans from 2016-18, but knee injuries ended two out of his last three seasons early. It's possible he retires and goes all-in with "Bussin With The Boys." Earlier this offseason, Lewan listed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles as teams he might be interested in.

Smith is absolutely someone a tackle-needy team should kick the tires on, but he struggled mightily with flags in 2022, being responsible for a league-leading 12 accepted penalties, per The Athletic. The former second-round pick out of Penn State turns 30 in June.

Center

Jones was an elite center for the Titans for seven seasons, and will probably go down as one of their best free-agent additions ever. He missed his first career games due to injury this past season, and turns 34 in July.

Hudson was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month, and there have been rumors he's mulling retirement. If he decides to play another season, there should be some interest. Hudson is a three-time Pro Bowler, and also turns 34 in July.

McGovern could return to the Jets, but he's a veteran option for an interested team. He spent the past three seasons with the Jets, and has started in every game he's played over the last four years. His 30th birthday comes later this month.

Offensive guard

Risner may be one of the best overall free agents still available. The former second-round pick has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos. Last year, he gave up three sacks and was called for just one penalty on 967 offensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

Saffold has made two straight Pro Bowls, but turns 35 in June and didn't exactly have a banner year in 2022. He spent last year with the Buffalo Bills after three seasons in Tennessee. Maybe a reunion with the Titans is something that happens.

Pugh revealed on Twitter not long ago that he's rehabbing and training to play this season. The veteran tore his ACL in October, and registered a 61 PFF grade. The former No. 19 overall pick out of Syracuse turns 33 in August.