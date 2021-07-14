Good afternoon, everyone. We're now one day closer to getting a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers saga. Or at least we all hope so. Especially Packers fans. Anyway, more on the potential fallout of that in a bit. John Breech is taking the day to himself, so you've got me -- Cody Benjamin, your friendly neighborhood substitute newsletter man -- as we traverse the latest from around the NFL.

Today's show: Why Jordan Love could be among NFC MVPs in 2021

Jordan Love USATSI

John Breech and Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to identify potential team MVPs around the NFC. Some highlights from the discussion:

Breech and Brinson are in on Ryan Fitzpatrick as Washington's new quarterback, noting that he offers a much higher ceiling than Alex Smith and predicting an improved year for the Football Team

The guys believe Brian Burns is on the verge of stardom in Carolina and could single-handedly rejuvenate the Panthers defense

Wilson foresees Jordan Love -- yes, Jordan Love -- as a potential MVP in Green Bay in the event Rodgers doesn't show up, and the guys discuss the possibility of Rodgers changing his mind depending on how Love performs in the preseason

2. Top underrated AFC players: D.J. Chark, Mike Gesicki headline list

Jordan Dajani surveyed the entire conference to identify overlooked standouts on the verge of big paydays, and his list is chock-full of names to watch in 2021. Among the most notable on the list: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who might already be a top 10 player at his position according to Dajani; and Jaguars wideout D.J. Chark:

New head coach Urban Meyer described Chark as a "big guy that played little," last year. So, Chark got into the weight room, gained good weight and said that he respects how Meyer is going to push him. The Jaguars added Marvin Jones in free agency and have an emerging weapon in Laviska Shenault, but Chark could end up being Trevor Lawrence's No. 1 receiver in 2021. It's sink or swim for Chark this season, and he could sign a huge deal if he puts together his best campaign yet.

To check out the rest of Dajan's overlooked stars in the AFC, click here.



3. 'Space Jam' in the NFL: Imagining a football version with Tom Brady

Tom Brady Getty Images

In case you weren't aware, a new "Space Jam" hits theaters this week, with LeBron James following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan to team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes. So we imagined what an NFL version would look like:

It's the year 2027. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. He's also still playing, at age 50. Above and beyond Brady's reality, Father Time is finally convinced by the Interdimensional Council that he must act. The historic run of championships has gone on too long. Humanity is at risk of shunning football after an excess of Brady triumph. So in an unprecedented, time-bending move, Father Time recruits NFL legends of past and present to end TB12's run once and for all.



Brady, diving deep into his TB12 regimen at 50, accidentally accesses a wormhole to Looney Tune World. It's there where he catches wind of Father Time's scheme and sets out to lead his greatest title run yet. Through tough coaching, grueling workouts and some surprise assists from Space Jam alumni MJ and LeBron, Brady enlists Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney gang to join he and Bruce Arians' hologram on the new-look Buccaneers, rebranded as the Tampa Bay Tunes.

Want the full synopsis? And the full cast list, which includes some famous Brady rivals? You'll have to read the full story here.

4. Ben Roethlisberger is on a strict new diet and weight-loss plan

Speaking of Brady, he's not the only QB running an especially rigid training regimen this offseason. Or at least that's according to reporter Ryan Burr, who indicated this week the 39-year-old Steelers signal-caller is "obsessed" with a new nutrition plan, to the point his diet is stricter than that of TB12, who's famous for his picky menus:

Roethlisberger, Burr added, is "tired" of the blame he gets for Pittsburgh's shortcomings, and the reputation he has among some league circles as an out-of-shape athlete. That's part of the reason he's apparently taken on new diet and workout plans.



The Steelers could use a healthier, more motivated Roethlisberger. The QB struggled down the stretch in 2020, when Pittsburgh fizzled out despite a hot start to the year. He's also set to play behind almost an entirely new offensive line this season, when he and the Steelers will look to prove doubters wrong going up against playoff favorites in the Browns and Ravens.

5. Bill Cowher says Mike Tomlin will be a Steeler 'as long as he wants'

Mike Tomlin Getty Images

Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden just had a special guest on the "All Things Covered" podcast: Longtime Steelers coach Bill Cowher. And of course they asked him about current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who -- like Roethlisberger -- has faced increased pressure in recent years to return Pittsburgh to its glory days. Cowher, for what it's worth, is convinced Tomlin will never leave Steel City on anything but his own terms:

"His record speaks for itself. His consistency that he has produced year in and year out. I hope he's there for a long time as long as he's happy being there. It's a demanding job. Pittsburgh is a small town. Sometimes, you're probably appreciated more so outside your city than you are inside your city. I think people from the outside realize how good of a football coach Mike Tomlin is. ... There's no question Mike will be there as long as he wants to be there, and he'll be first one to know when it's time to walk away."

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Sherman arrested, Mahomes on Herbert

