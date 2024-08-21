Quarterbacks may be the most important players in the NFL, but wide receivers aren't far behind. Unless you're Patrick Mahomes, after all, you usually need at least one difference-making pass catcher to consistently challenge for the Super Bowl. Fortunately, plenty of teams actually have two!

Which clubs belong in this special category? Which wide receiver tandems rank among the best of the best entering 2024? We've identified our 10 favorite duos below:

Honorable mention

Adams, 31, isn't a spring chicken anymore, but with five 1,100-yard seasons in the last six years, he remains a route-running standard-setter. The fact his production has remained elite despite erratic quarterback play is simply a testament to his ability. Meyers, meanwhile, is quietly one of the steadiest secondary options in the NFL, with 800 yards in three straight seasons despite equally iffy setups.

Lamb is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, but that's OK, because he's probably one of the three most explosive pass catchers in the entire NFL, fresh off a monster 135-catch, 1,749-yard breakout as the No. 1 in Dallas. Still just 25, he's only gotten better each year in the pros. Cooks isn't nearly as shifty as he once was, but his savvy experience still gives Dak Prescott a serviceable outlet in a high-octane offense.

This pairing is one of the biggest reasons it's fair to expect a major early impact from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in Chicago. Yes, Allen is older at 32, apparently heavier than usual and fresh off several injury-riddled seasons, but few wideouts are more quarterback-friendly in terms of high-volume availability. Moore, meanwhile, is arguably still entering his prime as a home-run hitter in space and after the catch.

This might be one of the duos with the most variability, considering Diggs is 30 coming off a "down" 1,100-yard sendoff with the Buffalo Bills, and Collins was just OK before a huge leap as C.J. Stroud's top target in 2023. But the former remains a route-running craftsman with a spicy play style, and Collins' big frame should be a perfect complement. That's not even mentioning their positively electric No. 3 Tank Dell.

Just like their NFC West counterparts, Kupp and Nacua have availability hurdles to clear: The former has missed extensive time in three different seasons, and the latter has missed a chunk of camp with a knee issue. In the lineup, however, they're like robots out of a factory -- built without elite measurables but rather an innate ability to work against coverage, squeeze into openings and collect endless amounts of targets.

Clouded by uncertainty thanks to ceaseless trade rumors regarding Aiyuk this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers' duo is still one of the most formidable one-two punches, provided it stays intact. Samuel is more like a rocked-up Swiss Army Knife than traditional wideout, which lends to durability questions, but his contact-seeking explosion paired with Aiyuk's natural field-stretching skills is a title-contending combo.

If they're fully healthy and invested, they could easily be ranked atop the list, especially with Joe Burrow divvying up the touches. Chase has made his cruise to 3,700 yards in three years look easy, rivaling his ex-LSU teammate Justin Jefferson in sheer open-field burst. Higgins, meanwhile, could be primed for a major rebound after an injury-marred 2023, seeking his third career 1,000-yard run as a quick big man.

Other lists may not give them their due, perhaps because of the Minnesota Vikings' tenuous quarterback spot or Addison's anticipated early-year suspension. And yet, which team wouldn't rush to trade for this pair? Not even a prolonged injury could stop Jefferson from clearing 1,000 yards in 2023; no one creates wide-open grass, or makes splash plays look more routine, than the walking highlight-reel that is "Jets." Addison, just 22, flashed Pro Bowl-level polish as a route-running complement as a rookie.

Entering its third year of operation, this duo has a strong case to be ranked atop the list. Brown has gone from big, promising Tennessee Titans No. 1 to bona fide superstar with the Philadelphia Eagles, effortlessly approaching 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons as Jalen Hurts' most trusted partner. And while he's a physical freak with a chiseled frame and deep speed, Smith is arguably just as important to Philly with a deceivingly wiry build, excelling as a jump-ball and tough-catch specialist.

While the Eagles are more well-rounded and the Vikings are more promising for the long run, there's just no denying the unmatched speed that resides on the perimeter in Miami. Hill hasn't slowed down, and in fact may have only gotten more explosive, since leaving the Chiefs powerhouse, and he's still capable of outmuscling bigger defenders despite a shorter stature. Waddle, on the other hand, has been an all-star as both a high-volume possession target and deep-ball threat, giving the Dolphins two true burners.