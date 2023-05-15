The XFL's 2023 season is over, but for several of the league's players, their football season is just getting started. Multiple XFL players have already signed with NFL teams that are trying to fill up their 90-man rosters ahead of training camp.

Despite a 4-6 record during the regular season, Bob Stoops' Arlington Renegades won this year's XFL championship after upsetting the D.C. Defenders in the title game. The difference-maker in Arlington's 35-26 upset was the play of quarterback Luis Perez, who was actually traded from D.C. during the regular season. Perez made his former teammates pay in the title game by throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

As of this writing, Perez has yet to be signed by an NFL team. While he continues to wait, here's a breakdown of the XFL players that have already joined NFL rosters since their XFL season has concluded, via the league's website.

QB Ben DiNucci, Denver Broncos: The former Cowboys' quarterback is signing with the Broncos after partaking in Denver's minicamp, according to ESPN. DiNucci joins the Broncos after leading the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes while helping the Sea Dragons clinch a berth in the XFL playoffs.

DB Bryce Thompson, Miami Dolphins: Thompson is joining the Dolphins (via theScore) after intercepting a pair of passes for the Sea Dragons. Thompson played collegiately at Tennessee before being picked up by the Saints as an undrafted rookie. Ironically, Thompson's NFL regular season debut took place against Miami in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

OT Barry Wesley, Atlanta Falcons: The former Sea Dragons lineman is joining the Falcons' re-vamped roster, according to KPRC2. The 6-foot-7 Wesley is a versatile player who played four different positions on Colorado State's offensive line during his college career.

RB Jacques Patrick, Broncos: Sean Payton is getting a big back in Patrick, who is joining the Broncos' stable of running backs (via 9News). The 6-3, 234-pound running back was second in the XFL in rushing during the regular season with 443 yards on 115 carries. He is also capable of playing fullback.