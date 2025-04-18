The NFL Draft is less than a week away, but the actions leading up to the draft have been quiet thus far. Every team has a first-round pick in the common draft era (1967), making the first round even more intriguing.

While this isn't the most exciting draft class, teams are at a standstill in terms of how aggressive they will be in the days leading up to the draft. Of course, what plays into the chess game is the status of some of the league's marquee players.

The league is still waiting on what Aaron Rodgers wants to do and if he'll play quarterback in 2025. Other veterans are also uncertain of their futures as some are awaiting to find homes for 2025 while others need to wait until the draft for contract extensions or trades to pass through.

With the amount of contract extensions being handed out this offseason to non-quarterbacks, some veterans are awaiting their own payday. Others are wondering whether they'll get that extension from their team or somewhere else, hence why certain trades could impact the early rounds.

These veterans are expected to have an impact on the first round of the draft, as their fates will likely be determined in the coming days.

The Bengals are doing their best in trying to keep Hendrickson after landing extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins earlier this offseason, but haven't landed one with the four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro from last season.

Hendrickson's value has never been higher, especially since he was granted permission to seek a trade. This draft class does have some good defensive linemen, making it interesting to see what the value is for Hendrickson -- plus the massive extension the 30-year-old sack artist will get.

A team in the late first round could give the Bengals the pick they'll seek, putting Hendrickson on a Super Bowl contender. This could be the move that put that championship contender over the top.

Until the Cowboys hand Parsons that contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, the trade speculation will linger. Parsons is heading into that fifth-year option worth $24 million and would be a free agent after this season, so there's pressure to get a deal done.

The Cowboys could receive a king's ransom if they decided to trade Parsons, changing the entire complexity of the draft with what they would receive and for whatever team Parsons lands on. Trading Parsons could net Dallas multiple first-round picks, including this year's.

Hill has two years remaining on three-year, $90 million deal, yet his offseason has been anything but quiet. Hill initially said he wanted out of Miami at the end of the season, then walked back his comments. There also was the police report that Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife (no charges were filed), adding to more offseason drama that may be too rich for the Dolphins to handle.

Hill had a down year by his standards, but the Dolphins could get good capital by moving on and revamping their wide receiver group. Teams likely would rather have Hill than many of the wideouts in this draft.

How could the Steelers trade Pickens after acquiring DK Metcalf? The pair would be one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, yet the Steelers may have had enough of the off-field distractions with Pickens and his frustrations with the offense.

Teams would jump at the opportunity to hone Pickens' talent, especially since he's just 24 years old and has a looming contract extension on the way. The Steelers also trade receivers they don't want to pay, so that gives them even more incentive to trade Pickens.

Perhaps Pickens' future is what Aaron Rodgers is waiting on as well.

Aiyuk had his option-bonus guarantee of $22.85 million kick in earlier this month, making it difficult for the 49ers to trade him. The 49ers now owe him even more money as a part of the four-year, $120 million contract he signed prior to the start of last season -- $45 million of which was already guaranteed at signing.

The 49ers will be on the hook for that $22.85 million no matter what, even if they trade him later in the offseason. The 49ers can, however, prorate the cap hit for that bonus across five seasons, including the void years that are tacked onto the end of Aiyuk's deal.

Regardless of the option bonus, teams will likely call San Francisco on Aiyuk anyway. Remember, Aiyuk tore ligaments in his ACL and MCL last October and there's no timetable for his return. Teams could land Aiyuk at a significantly lower price if the 49ers decide to move on.

The Dolphins are seeking to move Ramsey after both parties mutually agreed to seek trade options, which is interesting considering he agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million deal last September. Ramsey is 30 years old and is coming off a down year, so a trade for a high draft pick may not be feasible.

Trading for Ramsey could reshape the cornerback market at the top of the draft and where the top players will end up. The cornerbacks in this draft could go later than expected. Ramsey's contract also makes it difficult to move him as well.

At this point, the Falcons would just be willing to move on from Cousins' four-year, $180 million contract (three years left on the deal). Atlanta could cut Cousins, but the Falcons don't save any money designating him as a pre- or post-June 1 cut -- not to mention the minimum $50 million in dead cap space.

Teams that need a quarterback may still have interest in Cousins, but it all depends where Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe go in this draft. If there happens to be a run of quarterbacks, the interest will increase with Cousins. The veteran quarterback still has to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to happen, basically allowing Cousins to pick where he goes.

The Eagles continue to say Goedert is still on their roster right now, but the veteran tight end has one year remaining on his contract and an extension isn't likely. Philadelphia could seek one of the top end tight ends in this draft, which may lead to an eventual Goedert trade for more picks.

Getting a good pick for Goedert (Day 2) is likely for the Eagles, or they could use Goedert to develop his eventual successor in 2025. The Eagles always appear to be one step ahead of the curve, so a Goedert trade wouldn't be surprising.

Alexander has been on the trade block for months, and the Packers appear willing to get a trade done by the draft. Trading Alexander will be difficult, as he's played just 14 of 34 games over the last two seasons and 34 of 68 games over the past four years.

Just 27 years old, Alexander has a lot of talent but those missed games have impacted his trade value. When healthy, Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in football -- evidenced by his two Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selections.

This all comes down to what the Giants do with the No. 3 overall pick, as New York is in prime position to select Abdul Carter. Perhaps they roll with Thibodeaux with Carter on the defensive front, but the Giants have also paid Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence.

Thibodeaux also has a fifth-year option pending on his rookie contract, which is worth a projected $14.75 million. Are the Giants willing to pay that in 2026, or deal the former top-five pick and get some value for Thibodeaux? Let's see if the Giants select Carter or not.

With Brock Bowers having arguably the greatest rookie season for a tight end in NFL history, there's little use for the Raiders to keep Mayer around. Mayer is heading into his third season, as the former second-round pick has 48 career catches on just 72 targets over his two seasons.

The Raiders may not be able to get much for Mayer, but he's proven he can start in the NFL. The Raiders have a generational tight end, making the 23-year-old Mayer expendable.

Aaron Rodgers (free agent)

While it's unlikely Rodgers signs with the Steelers or Vikings prior to the draft, he would impact any team's future draft plans at quarterback. Teams that don't draft a quarterback in the early rounds may pursue Rodgers after the draft, creating a potential bidding war for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

If the Steelers are able to get Shedeur Sanders or any of the top-end quarterbacks, it's fair to wonder where Rodgers goes next -- or if he decides to retire. He can control the narrative if he decides to sign prior to the draft.