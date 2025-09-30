If the Cincinnati Bengals want to save their season, it might be time to look for a different quarterback. Jake Browning has made two starts since Joe Burrow went down with an injury in Week 2, and in that time, the Bengals have looked like the worst offense in the NFL.

The Bengals have been held under 175 yards in each of Browning's starts, marking the first time since 1971 that they've failed to hit 175 yards in consecutive games. When Burrow went down, it made sense to stick with Browning because he knew the offense and he had already proven that he could win games for the Bengals after going 4-3 in 2023.

This time around, though, Browning looks like he's in slightly over his head. In Week 4, the Bengals got beat down by the Broncos, 28-3, in a game where Browning completed just 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards.

At 2-2, the Bengals season isn't over. As a matter of fact, if the season ended today, they would actually be in the playoffs.

At this point, it feels like the only way the Bengals can save their season is by making a trade for a quarterback. Burrow, who underwent turf toe surgery on Sept. 19, won't be back on the field until December at the absolute earliest, but he likely won't be coming back at all if the Bengals are hopelessly out of the playoff race.

Since it's still early in the season, the Bengals could look to make a trade for a quarterback, but is there anyone out there who would make them a true Super Bowl contender? It's hard to say, but here are three intriguing names who might be available. Before we get to these names, keep in mind that the Bengals rarely make in-season trades. As a matter of fact, they've only made two trades over the past 52 years where they acquired a player once the season had started.

Let's check out the names.

Cousins was NOT happy when he got benched for Michael Penix Jr. and he hasn't tried to hide the fact that he wants out of Atlanta so he can go to a spot where he could potentially be the starting quarterback. Cousins does have a no-trade clause, but he would almost certainly waive that for a chance to play for a Bengals team that's currently sitting in the sixth spot in the AFC playoffs.

Cousins has 13 years of experience under his belt, so he's seen it all and he is probably the only guy out there who would be an immediately upgrade over Jake Browning. However, Cousins is coming off a 2024 season where he threw a career-high 16 interceptions and that came after a 2023 season where he missed nine games due to a torn Achilles. His last full season on the field came in 2022 when he threw for 4,547 yards while throwing passes to Justin Jefferson in Minnesota.

The one downside with Cousins is that he won't be cheap. His base salary this year is $27.5 million, but the Falcons have already paid four weeks of that, so the Bengals would owe him about $21.4 million for the rest of the 2025 season. Cousins also has a fully guaranteed $10 million option bonus due in March. The Bengals could look to trade him after the season before that bonus comes due, but if they weren't able to, they'd be on the hook for about $34.4 million for 13 games with Cousins.

If the Bengals want a quarterback who has actually been to the Super Bowl before, they could call the Los Angeles Rams about Jimmy Garoppolo. The veteran QB comes with two major upsides: He has plenty of big-game experience and he would also come dirt cheap. He's on a one-year deal with a base salary of just $1.25 million, so the Bengals could easily let him walk after the 2025 season. The Bengals obviously wouldn't be looking to make a long-term commitment with anyone, so they'd want to be sure they could easily get out of the contract of any QB they acquire.

Garoppolo only started one game for the Rams last season, but he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a win. In 2019, he led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance after a season where he threw for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns. Due to Matthew Stafford's health -- he dealt with a bad back for most of training camp -- the Rams may not be be willing to part with Garoppolo, but he's certainly one of the best backups out there.

Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson, Giants

If the Bengals want to replace their No. 1 overall pick with another No. 1 overall pick, they could call the Giants about making a deal for Winston. With three quarterbacks on their roster in Winston, Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart, the Giants would probably be more open to making a trade than the Rams and Falcons. One upside with Winston is that he's familiar with the AFC North after spending the 2024 season with the Browns.

Winston started seven games for Cleveland last season and although he went just 2-5, his two wins did come over the Steelers and Ravens. He's not afraid to sling the ball, which is something that could come in handy when throwing to a Bengals receiving group that includes Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Winston once led the NFL in passing yards and that came in 2019 when he threw for 5,109 during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that originally drafted him.

The Bengals could also target Wilson. Now that he's been benched in New York, he would likely be open to a trade. Wilson throws a great long ball that would probably work well with the Bengals' receiving group. However, Wilson has now been benched twice since 2023 and there's a reason for that: He's simply not as good as he used to be. In his prime, Wilson probably could have played well behind this Bengals' offensive line, but he's definitely lost a step and without his mobility, he might struggle in Cincinnati. But a gunslinger like Winston might make sense with the weapons that the Bengals have.

If the Bengals are desperate, they could pick up the phone and call an old friend. Dalton started his career with the Bengals in 2011 and led them to five straight playoff berths during his time in Cincinnati. Dalton was with the Bengals for so long that he actually started 13 games for Zac Taylor in 2019, so he's somewhat familiar with the offense. Of course, the last time these two were together, Taylor benched Dalton on his birthday, so the QB might still be bitter about that.

Dalton would come at a low cost and he proved last year that he still has a little bit left in the tank. During Week 3 of the 2024 season, Dalton threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a Panthers' win over the Raiders. One upside with Dalton is that he would come cheap because the Bengals would only owe him about $3 million for the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2026.

The Bengals season is currently at a crossroads. At 2-2, they still have plenty of time to right the ship. If they stick with Browning and things continue to go south, that would be a poor reflection on both Browning and Zac Taylor, who are now in their third year together.

After two embarrassing losses in a row, the Bengals need to do something, because what they're doing right now simply isn't working.