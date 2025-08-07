Training camp is two weeks old and the NFL preseason has officially taken over the summer. Outside of teams getting their offenses and defenses down and getting back into football shape, the preseason is the opportunity for young players to get actual game reps against a different opponent.

This is the fun part of the August lull around the league. The start of the regular season is coming (less than a month), but the first two weeks of the preseason and the joint practices over the next few weeks are the exciting times of training camp. Playing actual opponents gives a small taste of what's to come in September -- and a good way to gauge a team.

As the preseason kicks into high gear, what are the training camp storylines that have garnered overreactions? Which are overreactions and which are reality?

Shedeur Sanders will be cut by the Browns

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Browns are starting Sanders in their preseason opener, but that's more because of injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco being 40 years old. Sanders had the fewest first-team reps of any of the quarterbacks in Cleveland's competition and is the long shot to win the job.

Cleveland signed Tyler Huntley this week, adding even more depth to the quarterback room. Where does this leave Sanders with five quarterbacks on the roster, including three with starting experience and the fourth drafted two rounds ahead of him?

Friday's start and the joint practices over the next two weeks could be setting Sanders up to fail, but he can change the narrative by taking advantage of the reps with the first and second team. The Browns won't be cutting Flacco or Pickett, and what happens with Huntley remains to be seen.

Don't think this is the beginning of the end of Sanders yet. Still plenty of camp remaining to make an impression.

Caleb Williams will throw for 4,000 yards this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Williams was the center of controversy for the Bears this week when he was caught on video throwing a tantrum after missing consecutive checkdowns during an open camp practice. Shades of Ryan Leaf were among the overreactions for the Bears quarterback, as Ben Johnson's complex scheme may be too complicated for the second-year quarterback.

The Bears have been in the install period regarding this offense and there may be some concerns Williams is taking too long to grasp the system. We're still in the first week of August, and Williams and the offense are still connecting (which is normal when learning a new system).

The Bears never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in their history, but Johnson's offense tailors to signal-callers. Williams is still raw, but Johnson's offense does lend to his strengths. Williams has good wideouts and tight ends to throw to, along with a significantly improved offensive line -- similar to how Johnson built his offense with the Lions.

Williams will have a better season than he had in his rookie year, but 4,000 yards is asking a lot. Don't be surprised if Williams looks significantly better toward the second half of the year.

NFL preseason Week 1 best bets, odds: QB battle gives Colts edge, Bengals should start fast vs. Eagles Tyler Sullivan

Abdul Carter will have double-digit sacks in rookie year

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Abdul Carter-hype train has significantly left the station. Carter has been the best player on the field when lining up on the Giants defense, using his physical talent and knowledge of the blockers to consistently get into the backfield. He's been giving the Giants offense fits in camp.

Is the Giants offensive line bad? Absolutely, but Carter is also really good. He's on a defensive line with Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, creating plenty of opportunities for 1-on-1 matchups against a tackle. If Carter wins them with ease, the pressures and sacks will come.

Azeez Ojulari has the Giants rookie record for sacks (8.0). Carter may break that in a 17-game season with ease, earning double-digit sacks this season. He'll be giving tackles fits throughout the season.

Micah Parsons misses Week 1 for Cowboys

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This is a classic case of "don't believe it until you see it." Jerry Jones loves to drag on these contract negotiations with star players, whether it's because he wants to keep the Cowboys in the NFL headlines or he doesn't believe an uber-talented player like Parsons needs training camp or the preseason. Parsons has requested a trade from the Cowboys, but does anyone actually believe the Cowboys will actually grant his request?

Jones has said enough to tick off Parsons and force his hand regarding his future with the Cowboys, but this is also a negotiating tactic. Keep in mind Parsons is still present at Cowboys practice as a "hold-in" so he doesn't get fined, but the concept of he and his agency actually negotiating with Jones is unknown.

The Cowboys got deals done with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb late in the summer -- just prior to the start of the season. Let's wait and see with Parsons, as Jones tries anything to keep Dallas relevant.

Travis Kelce has another 1,000-yard season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Kelce is entering his 14th season in the NFL and is 35 years old. The future Hall of Fame tight end is shredding off the retirement talk and is coming off the lowest receiving yards in a season (823) since 2014 and lowest yards per catch (8.5) in a season in his career.

With back-to-back seasons not having 1,000 yards and in his mid-30s, it's easy to say Kelce's best days are behind him. Kelce has felt good this camp and he has been in sync with Patrick Mahomes (no surprise). The Chiefs are still going to heavily rely on Kelce in this offense, as he's had 100+ targets for 10 consecutive seasons.

With Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown stretching the field, there will be plenty of underneath routes for Kelce and the opportunity to create yards after the catch. Whether this is Kelce's last season or not, another 1,000-yard season is very realistic.

Kelce has something to prove in 2025. There is still some gas left in the tank, as there typically is with the great players in the league.