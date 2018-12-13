Travel-Fly-Give: Calvin Ridley wants to use platform to give back, be a mentor to kids in foster care

Calvin Ridley was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The plan was for the Falcons to ease him into a high-powered veteran offense that included Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman and all-world wide receiver Julio Jones, who had 88 receptions for 1,444 yards last season.

But the Alabama standout wasted little time acclimatizing himself to the professional game; after not logging a catch in Week 1, he racked up 15 receptions and six touchdowns in the next three games. Heading into Week 15, Ridley has 51 receptions for 657 yards and eight scores, and is among the top 25 receivers in Football Outsiders' total-value metric, just behind Odell Beckham.

But even as a 23-year-old rookie, Ridley knows there's life after football.

"Traveling is big in me because you get to see the things I never got to see growing up," he said. "The things I saw in books, magazines ... I just want to live my life to the fullest."

So what does Ridley have in mind?

"In my future, I see myself base jumping," he said. "Everybody won't think I'll do it but that's easy to me.

"I'm on that cliff -- I'm a kid from Lincoln Park who's on this cliff, I'm gonna give it a chance. I definitely imagine it to be, like, crazy ... [but] I want to keep my eyes open, I want to see everything. I know it'll be really, really scary but I'm going to keep my eyes open and I'm just going to ride.

That's the type of stuff I'm into, right there," he continued. "After football, that's one of the things I'm doing."

Ridley also knows that football has provided him not just a means to make a living but a platform to help others.

"Honestly, i really do football because I love it," he said. "It really could change your life.

"I grew up in foster care. And that's why I really want to help kids in foster care and in my neighborhood because, in my heart, I really want to give back. I just want to be like a mentor, a big brother. ... It's going to make me feel great to see a smile on their faces, to see that I can help them in some way. If it wasn't for those people donating and giving back, we wouldn't be happy -- so this would be a big way to give back to my neighborhood and show that I really appreciate them supporting me in every way that they do."