Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has an upper-body injury that could cause him to miss their second preseason matchup Sunday with the New Orleans Saints. Coach Liam Coen said it's just a precaution, per NFL Media.

Hunter suited up for Jacksonville's first preseason matchup, which was a 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner played 11 snaps on offense and five snaps on defense. He caught two passes for nine yards with the starting offense, then returned to the field as a second-team cornerback, and missed a tackle on an outside run.

The extent of Jacksonville's dual-threat plans for Hunter remain unknown entering the regular season, but the club made it clear he will get the opportunity to impact the game on offense and defense. The fact that he's dealing with an upper-body injury (albeit seemingly minor) is notable, as it remains to be seen if a player can approach legitimate "two-way" territory in today's NFL.

Hunter played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps last season for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes. He won the Biletnikoff award as the nation's best receiver after catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, and won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as well. Hunter played the most total snaps (1,484) by any player in a single season since at least 2017.