Travis Hunter looks to be the first true two-way player in the NFL in quite some time. Despite some questions on whether he could legitimately accomplish this feat, the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie took on receiver and cornerback reps in the early days of training camp. The early returns are impressive. Just ask coach Liam Coen.

"It's probably harder -- I mentioned this before -- logistically for us as coaches to navigate it and make sure that we're making use of all his time," Coen said, according to ESPN. "I think it doesn't bother him as much. He's pretty unfazed by some of this stuff. ... He's been great in terms of his attitude and just kind of the way he approaches it."

Hunter worked on offense for the first two training camp days and on defense for the third. The No. 2 overall pick said he appreciates switching sides for the practices, because it for now it allows him to compartmentalize each side.

"I need to be able to process everything fast, quick," Hunter said. "When I'm on the defensive side, if the offense changes their strength, I've got to know what I'm doing right away. And if the offense changes the play, I got to know what I'm doing right away. So I like that we're starting off slow, getting me adjusted, making sure I know where I need to be on one side of the ball each day and then it [will] all come together. ... I just have to get to that point to where I understand both sides immediately."

Coen said Hunter will work on both sides during the same practice, as he did at Colorado, but are working up to that. Hunter said the mental part is the more difficult and the physical part of playing on two sides of the ball is easier.

"You've got two playbooks and you've got to do different terms each and every day," he said.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner made it clear during the draft process that he wanted to continue playing both sides, to the point of saying he'd rather not play than play on one side.