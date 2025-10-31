The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter on injured reserve Friday after he suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice on Thursday, coach Liam Coen said. Hunter will miss at least four games.

The two-way rookie, selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared to be gaining traction in Jacksonville's offense before the setback. The team had planned to expand his role following its bye week.

Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy as a two-way star at Colorado, has 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown through seven games, while also rotating in on defense. His knee injury halts what had been a gradual rise in usage on both sides of the ball.

The Jaguars, 4-3 in Coen's first season as coach, are off this week before returning to action in Week 9 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunter could be eligible to return in Week 13 against AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.