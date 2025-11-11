Travis Hunter's rookie season has come to an end. The Jaguars' wideout/defensive back underwent knee surgery on Tuesday morning that has effectively ended his 2025 season. Specifically, Hunter's surgery was to repair his LCL. He is expected to return to football activities within six months, according to ESPN.

The No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, Hunter was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 31 after suffering a non-contact injury during practice. At the time, the Jaguars gave no indication that Hunter's injury was potentially season-ending.

"You just feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said at the time. "But he's in good spirits right now. Minor setback for a major comeback. That's just the way it's gotta be."

The reigning Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner, Hunter caught 28 of 45 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. On defense, Hunter tallied 11 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Hunter was enjoying an uptick in production just prior to getting hurt as the Jaguars made a concerted effort to get him more involved offensively. He set season-highs with 8 receptions (on 14 targets) for 101 yards and a score in his most recent game, a 35-7 loss to the Rams in Week 7.

Jacksonville will now continue with its task of trying to win games without Hunter. The Jaguars are 5-4 entering Sunday's home game against the 7-3 Chargers.