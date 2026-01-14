Signs point toward emerging Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter returning to the lineup in time for the start of the 2026 season, as general manager James Gladstone said Wednesday that the No. 2 pick's recovery from a knee injury is "going as expected." Hunter underwent surgery in November to repair his LCL, and the initial timeline for his return to football activities was six months. The two-way standout could be ready for OTAs in May if he remains on schedule.

Hunter sustained the non-contact injury in practice and landed on injured reserve on Oct. 31. While there was no initial indication that Hunter would miss the rest of the season, his surgery two weeks later marked the end of what was quickly becoming a strong rookie campaign.

"Very fair to say that his rehab process is going as expected," Gladstone said. "He's hitting it hard. Obviously the joy that he brings to the everyday operation is still something that permeates throughout the space that he enters."

When Hunter returns to full strength, the expectation is that he will reprise his role as a contributor at both wide receiver and cornerback. He played over 100 snaps at both spots as a rookie with slightly more time spent on offense.

Prisco's NFL divisional picks: Bills, Josh Allen too much for Broncos D, Rams end Bears' Cinderella season Pete Prisco

That positional flexibility could evolve throughout Hunter's career. Gladstone hinted at an expanded role on defense in 2026 given the state of the Jaguars' roster on the heels of an AFC South title and first-round playoff exit.

"We still expect him to play on both sides of the ball," Gladstone said. "Obviously you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously at this point walking into the offseason, corner is a position that we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. So by default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement."

The Jaguars made an effort to involve Hunter in the offense to a greater extent in the weeks leading up to his injury, and it resulted in an uptick in production. His final game of the year was his most stellar outing to date, as he racked up a season-high 14 targets and turned them into eight receptions for 101 yards and his first touchdown.

For the season, Hunter posted 28 catches, 298 yards and a touchdown on offense with 15 tackles and three passes defended on defense.

"The steps that he was taking by the midpoint of the season really made us feel good about what the back half of the year was going to be on both sides of the ball and what that impact was going to look like, being a featured point on offense and an impact player on defense," Gladstone said. "It was just disappointing timing, but nonetheless feel good about where we are heading into this offseason and what next year should hold."