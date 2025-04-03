When it comes to the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, we may not even know what position he will play at the next level. Colorado's Travis Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick in April, and the Heisman Trophy winner starred at both cornerback and wide receiver under head coach Deion Sanders.

Hunter was one of these rare two-way players. In 2024, he played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps, then collected the Biletnikoff Award as well as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while recording 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions on defense.

We may have gotten a glimpse at where Hunter will be playing the majority of snaps at the next level. For the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Hunter is listed as a defensive back. This is notable, although CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports Hunter could do some wide receiver work during his pro day.

Wherever Hunter lands in the draft, expect him to play at least a little bit on both sides of the ball. Speaking of landing spots, which teams would be the best fits for Hunter? That's what we are here to discuss.

No. 2 overall pick

Shades of Jabrill Peppers? I doubt it. Hunter appears to be a better player with a more understood fit. The Browns need help everywhere, and Hunter is the kind of player who would immediately help any team. However, are the Browns better off taking their Deshaun Watson replacement? The Browns also may get a shot at Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who is regarded by some as the top prospect in this draft. Pairing him with Myles Garrett is certainly an attractive option.

No. 5 overall pick

If Hunter fell to No. 5 overall, the Jaguars would have to take him. Jacksonville still has a need at cornerback even with the addition of Jourdan Lewis. This defense ranked worst against the pass (257.4 passing yards allowed per game), and second worst in total yards (389.9 yards allowed per game) last year. Naturally, first-year head coach Liam Coen would like to utilize Hunter on the offensive side of the ball as well, which works out because the Jags could also use another weapon to pair with Brian Thomas Jr.

No. 4 overall pick

The Patriots hired a preseason Coach of the Year favorite in Mike Vrabel, found a prospective franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and had nearly $130 million in projected cap space -- which they used on players like Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis and Stefon Diggs. The Patriots are better off at cornerback than other teams on this list, but the wide receiver position is still a major need. New England would probably love for Abdul Carter to fall to No. 4, but Vrabel values football players, and Hunter is one of the most unique football players we've ever seen.

No. 3 overall pick

The Giants have the NFL world guessing what they will do at No. 3 overall. They signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to pair with Tommy DeVito, so will they use that first-round pick on another quarterback? Maybe. We can't even rule them out trading up to No. 1 for Cam Ward. Still, the Giants should be improved with their new quarterback room, and adding who CBS Sports believes is the best player in this draft would help New York get back on track as well. I envision Hunter playing more cornerback with the Giants, but there will be opportunities for Brian Daboll to utilize him on offense as well. Hunter is the kind of playmaker who can affect the game in all three phases.